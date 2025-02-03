Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, February 3, Armenia.
● The Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine has revealed salary amounts after more than 200 employees refused to work, demanding a wage increase. For example, a locksmith earns $1,400, an electrical welder earns over $1,500, and a conveyor worker earns up to $1,200, which are considered well-paid jobs in Armenia.
● Armenian citizen Garib Babayan was detained for an aggressive social media post about citizens singing in Azerbaijani in the center of Yerevan. A criminal case was initiated against him under the article on calls for violence and hatred. However, the court later rejected the request for his arrest. A decision was made for administrative supervision of Babayan, and his right to make public statements/messages was restricted.
● The second Pan-Armenian Winter Games have opened in Jermuk. The ceremony symbolically took place at the cable car area, which was restored after massive shelling by Azerbaijani forces in September 2022. More than 1,300 participants from 19 countries will compete in sports such as hockey, skiing, snowboarding, chess, snow wrestling, and ballroom dancing.
Monday, February 3, Азербайджан.
● “There will be no threat from Azerbaijan to Iran.” This statement was made by Azerbaijan’s presidential assistant Hikmet Hajiyev in Tehran during a meeting with Iran’s presidential advisor Mehdi Sanaei.
● Hidayat Heydarov (pictured) has been recognized as the best judoka in the world for 2024 by the International Judo Federation (IJF). Over the course of a year, Heydarov won the Olympic Games, the World Championship, and the European Championship.
● 40 days have passed since the crash of the Azerbaijani airline AZAL’s plane. The president of the airline, Samir Rzaev, along with the families, loved ones, and colleagues of the deceased crew members, honored their memory at the second Alley of Honor in Baku. More details on this tragedy here
● The General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan has granted the request of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Uzbekistan for the extradition of Turkish citizen Akdy Namik Kemal, born in 1995, to face criminal charges.
