Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

Latest news in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video.
Monday, January 27, Georgia. Today marks the third month of daily large-scale pro-European protests in Georgia
● Today marks the third month of daily large-scale pro-European protests in Georgia. This phase began after the Georgian government announced a suspension of EU accession talks until 2028. Thousands of people march daily in Tbilisi and other cities, gathering in the evenings outside parliament to demand new, fair parliamentary elections to legally change the government. Another constant demand is the release of detained protesters.
● “Three months against stolen elections” was the slogan of Sunday evening’s march organized by those who monitored the October 26 parliamentary elections. Due to numerous violations and fraud, the results have been rejected by the opposition, the 5th president, Salome Zourabichvili, and a significant part of civil society.
● Journalists and activists in Kutaisi held a protest outside the home of Appeals Court Judge Malkhaz Okropiridze, demanding the immediate release of Mzia Amaglobeli, director of the popular outlets Batumelebi and Netgazeti. Okropiridze rejected the motion to release the journalist on bail pending trial. Amaglobeli is accused of slapping the Batumi police chief after he repeatedly insulted her during a protest. She has been on a hunger strike for 16 days.
● Today, the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels will discuss recent developments in Georgia. Experts suggest that ministers may address the suspension of visa privileges for Georgian diplomatic passports. Representatives of Georgian opposition and civil society will participate, presenting evidence exposing unprecedented human rights violations by the “Georgian Dream” regime.
● The Georgian Dream parliamentary speaker, Shalva Papuashvili, is on an official visit to Hungary.
● The Georgian Dream prime minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, is on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.
● “Oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili [honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream] is aware of most officials’ involvement in corruption schemes but turns a blind eye,” said businessman Giorgi Bachiashvili, formerly part of Ivanishvili’s inner circle and head of his Co-Investment Fund. “Ivanishvili only uses these cases against them when it suits him or when certain individuals plan to ‘exit the game.’ Cases are even fabricated against those not involved in corruption when necessary,” Bachiashvili stated. He himself faces charges of embezzling cryptocurrency worth $39.2 million. Bachiashvili claims he is “just as much a victim of the regime’s arbitrariness” as dozens of arrested participants in pro-European protests.
● Activists and opposition members accuse Public Defender Levan Ioseliani of revealing the confidential location of a crisis center during a January 26 Public Television interview, endangering victims of human trafficking and violence seeking refuge there. Read more here
● Activist Vaho Pitskhelauri, a regular participant in pro-European protests, was robbed and brutally beaten. His wife told Formula TV that he was heading to a store when unknown individuals dragged him into a van, assaulted him, and stole his wallet and mobile phone.
Photo David Pipia / JAMnews
Monday, January 27, Азербайджан. The trial of Ruben Vardanyan will continue in Baku
● The trial of Ruben Vardanyan, the state minister of the former separatist regime in Karabakh, will resume today in Baku. Vardanyan was detained in September 2023 in the Lachin region near the Armenian border. Reports confirm that Vardanyan has his chosen defense lawyer and a Russian-language translator present. The hearing was postponed for 10 days at Vardanyan’s request to allow more time to review case materials. More details about the trial here
● Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry called Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s claim that “banned psychotropic substances are being administered to detained former Karabakh leaders in Baku to extract testimonies against Armenia” “absurd and baseless.” The ministry stated that the rights and responsibilities of the accused are fully ensured, and the judicial process is recorded. “Claims of mistreatment of detainees in Azerbaijan have been independently investigated, including by the International Committee of the Red Cross, and deemed false,” the ministry added.
● The foreign ministry also responded to remarks by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who accused Azerbaijan of interfering in the affairs of France’s overseas territories. “This is an open attempt to conceal France’s inaction in the face of demands from the indigenous people of New Caledonia. France has always meddled in regional issues and sought to disrupt the peace and stability process advanced by Azerbaijan,” the ministry stated.
● EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas is set to visit Azerbaijan as part of her regional trip.
Monday, January 27, Armenia. Lukashenko said he and Putin were surprised by Pashinyan's recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan
● The ministry of defense denied reports of a drone appearing in the sky over the Armenian border.
● “”I am accused of supporting Azerbaijan [during the second Karabakh war]. But I have always supported common sense, I have always advocated for us not to fight each other […] Putin and I were shocked when Nikol Pashinyan announced the recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan. I called Putin and said, ‘Did you hear that? Did you push him to do it?’ Putin replied, ‘No, I didn’t interfere at all,'” said Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.
● On the occasion of Army Day, a national prayer service was held today in Etchmiadzin by His Holiness Karekin II, the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians (pictured).
