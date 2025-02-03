Georgian Dream extends administrative detention to 60 days and restricts protests in buildings

Georgian Dream restricts laws

The Georgian Dream government is increasing the maximum term of administrative detention to 60 days and banning protests in indoor spaces. The announcement was made by Mamuka Mdinaradze, chairman of Georgian Dream, following a parliamentary majority meeting.

According to Mdinaradze, the legislative changes were introduced under the influence of “external forces” seeking to “undermine and weaken the state and its institutions.”

What changes are being implemented?

● A number of regulations are being tightened, primarily in the Code of Administrative Offences. Protests in indoor spaces will now be prohibited without prior consent from the property owner;

● Fines are increasing for minor hooliganism, vandalism, disobedience to law enforcement, insulting officers, blocking courthouse entrances, and other similar administrative offences;

●The maximum term of administrative detention is being extended to 60 days;

● Verbal insults against public officials or civil servants, if related to their duties, will now be classified as administrative offences and subject to strict penalties;

● Public incitement to violence, previously punishable only by a fine or community service, will now carry a prison sentence of up to 3 years;

● Resistance, threats, or attacks against police officers will now be classified as serious crimes, punishable by 5 to 6 years in prison;

● Harsher penalties will apply to attacks on police officers, public servants, and their family members if committed by a group, repeatedly, or using particularly dangerous methods. These circumstances will now be considered aggravating factors;

● Punishment for causing bodily harm to a police officer is also being toughened and will now fall under the Criminal Code.

“The state must do everything possible to limit the ‘deep state’ from sabotaging the country’s interests through fabricated narratives. It is crucial that the government can serve the people without artificially created obstacles. We have adopted these legislative changes under the influence of external forces seeking to weaken and undermine the state and its institutions,” said Georgian Dream chairman Mamuka Mdinaradze, commenting on the amendments.

What other legislative changes has Georgian Dream introduced against protesters?

On 31 January, ahead of the 2 February protest near Tbilisi Mall, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze from Georgian Dream issued a special decree. According to the document, international highways were added to the list of strategic sites. The entry roads into Tbilisi, where Tbilisi Mall is located, were also classified as international roads under Resolution No. 407.

The decree followed active discussions within the opposition about shifting pro-European protests onto the highways. Demonstrators were exploring different forms of protest, including road blockades, after a highway blockade in Serbia on 27 January led to the resignation of the country’s prime minister.

As a result, at the 2 February protest, many demonstrators were arrested and subjected to police violence.

