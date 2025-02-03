Azerbaijani security services announce operation against terrorist group

Counterterrorism operation in Qusar

Azerbaijani security services have eliminated a radical group linked to international terrorist organizations, according to a joint statement by the State Security Service (SGB) and the Interior Ministry. Official reports say eight terror suspects were killed during the operation, while six were arrested.

According to the statement, a joint operation by the State Security Service and the Interior Ministry revealed that Gadir Gajiyev, previously convicted for involvement in the terrorist group “Forest Brothers,” conspired with Qusar district residents Kamran Kerimkhanov, Umud Gyulaliyev, Valerik Adilov, Riyad Safaraliyev, Rovshan Lachynov, Nazim Zekiyev, and others.

“The group planned terrorist attacks in Qusar district, set up underground shelters in the forested area near the villages of Khil, Jibir, and Yasab, and supplied these hideouts with ammunition, explosives, technical equipment, and other resources.

After locating group member Alipasha Kamilov, security forces launched an operation to detain him in the city of Qusar. Kamilov resisted arrest, throwing two RGO-78 hand grenades, wounding a special forces officer. He was subsequently neutralized.

Screenshot from a video report by Azerbaijan’s State Security Service and Interior Ministry.

As stated in the official report, operational and investigative measures led to the discovery of hideouts and caches in a forested area near the village of Jibir, where members of the illegal armed group—Gadir Gajiyev, Riyad Safaraliyev, Valerik Adilov, and Umud Gyulaliyev—detonated an explosive device, killing themselves.

Law enforcement agencies also reported that searches of the hideouts uncovered materials for making explosive devices, including peat, acetone, detonators, remote-controlled explosive mechanisms, as well as two Kalashnikov rifles, three hunting shotguns, ammunition, and symbols of the international terrorist group “Forest Brothers.”

“Additionally, urgent measures led to the identification of other terrorist group members. Nazim Zakiyev was found at a farm near the village of Khil, while Kamran Kerimkhanov and Rovshan Lachynov were located within the village. They resisted arrest and were neutralized.”

The investigation gathered evidence detailing the group’s structure, supply sources, and planned actions. It was established that Etibar Akhmedov illegally acquired ammonium nitrate, highly flammable peat, detonators, and fuse cords to produce homemade explosives, storing them at the “Motel” guesthouse in Qusar and on the roof of a nearby car wash. During his activities, an explosion occurred, injuring Akhmedov.

Authorities have also established reasonable suspicions that Qusar district residents Sherafeddin Mahmudov, Etibar Akhmedov, and others were involved in the activities of the illegal armed group, supplying it with explosives and other materials.

Members of the criminal group—Etibar Akhmedov, Rahim Mirzabekov, David Rashidov, Sherafeddin Mahmudov, Abugul Babaev, and Elchin Alirzayev—have been charged under Articles 28, 214.2.1, 28, 214.2.3, and 28, 214.2.6 of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code (preparation for terrorism based on religious hatred, religious radicalism, or religious fanaticism by a criminal organization). A court has ordered their pretrial detention.

Investigative and operational measures in the case are ongoing.