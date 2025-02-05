Georgian Dream plans to pass media censorship law

Georgian Dream censors media

Georgian Dream is set to introduce a new media censorship law. According to ruling party MP Mamuka Mdinaradze, work will begin “tomorrow” on legislation that will “establish standards for media objectivity and journalistic ethics, define institutional mechanisms for monitoring and enforcing these standards, and restrict foreign funding for media outlets.”

What did Mamuka Mdinaradze say about the law?

“A media law will be introduced to set standards for media objectivity and journalistic ethics. Institutional mechanisms for monitoring and upholding these standards will be established. Foreign funding for media will be restricted, though naturally, these restrictions will not apply to revenue from commercial advertising and similar sources.

This law will resemble regulations currently in place in the United Kingdom but will be tailored to the Georgian media market to protect our citizens from misinformation and provide maximum safeguards against foreign interference,” Mdinaradze stated.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s explanation

According to Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, the ruling party’s duty is to close legislative loopholes as much as possible.

“The ruling party has made a very important statement regarding the legislative package. It includes both the adaptation of the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act and new media legislation that will set standards for journalistic objectivity and ethics based on the British model. There are several other initiatives as well…

At the briefing, it was rightly said that we must take back our country. There have been many loopholes in the legislation, and now it is our duty to eliminate them as much as possible. The country must be governed efficiently, and that is precisely what this legislative package aims to ensure,” Kobakhidze stated.

