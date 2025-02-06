New repressive laws in Georgia

Georgian Dream‘s parliament on February 6 fast-tracked repressive amendments to the country’s administrative and criminal codes. The second and third readings of all bills were held on the same day.

Key restrictive amendments:

● The duration of administrative detention during public gatherings has increased from 15 to 60 days.

● New prohibitions:

Protests and public criticism are now banned in enclosed spaces and buildings without the owner’s consent.

Blocking highways, bridges, tunnels, overpasses, transport hubs, and railways is prohibited.

● Verbal insults against government officials or public servants in connection with their duties are now considered administrative offenses, punishable with stricter penalties.

● Public incitement to commit violent acts, previously punishable by fines and community service, will now be punishable by imprisonment for up to three years.

● The punishment for resistance, threats, and attacks on police officers has been increased, and these acts will be classified as serious crimes, with prison sentences rising from five to six years.

● Attacks or threats of violence against political figures, government officials, or public figures will now be prosecuted under the criminal code.

● Penalties for assaults on police officers, civil servants, and their families will be tougher when carried out by groups using multiple dangerous weapons. These actions will now be considered aggravating circumstances.

● Amendments to Articles 9, 11, and 11 of the law “On Assemblies and Demonstrations” include:

A fine of 5,000 lari (approximately $1,800) or administrative detention for up to 15 days for violations of the law.

Organizers of violations will face fines of 15,000 lari (approximately $5,000) and administrative detention for up to 20 days.

Repeated violations will lead to detention for up to 25 days (previously 20 days in the draft).

Organizers of repeated violations will face imprisonment for up to 60 days (the original version of the bill mentioned “5 to 60 days”).

