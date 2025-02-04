Crashed AZAL plane was fully operational prior to Grozny– Report

AZAL plane crash report

A preliminary report has been released on the investigation into the crash of an Embraer 190 passenger plane operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) near Aktau Airport. The investigation was conducted in accordance with the requirements of Annex 13 of the 1944 Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, on 25 December 2024, an Embraer 190-100 IGW passenger aircraft, registered under number 4K-AZ65 and operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), crashed in Kazakhstan near Aktau Airport while operating regular flight J2-8243 from Baku (Azerbaijan) to Grozny (Russia). The accident resulted in the deaths of two crew members (the captain and first officer), the senior flight attendant, and 35 passengers.

“Despite the loss of lives and injuries, thanks to the professionalism, courage, and bravery of the pilots and flight attendants, the aircraft managed to make an emergency landing, saving the lives of 29 people. Immediately after receiving information about the suspected crash landing in Kazakhstan, the necessary rescue operations were carried out, and the survivors were evacuated and provided with medical assistance.”

In accordance with Annex 13 of the Chicago Convention, to which both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are signatories, Kazakhstan—where the aviation incident occurred—launched an investigation. The purpose of the investigation is to ensure flight and aviation safety, rather than to determine culpability. The findings will focus on identifying the objective causes of the crash in line with international aviation standards, with the aim of providing recommendations to ICAO and relevant stakeholders to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Azerbaijan participated in the investigation as the state of aircraft registration and operation. Azerbaijani representatives were involved at all stages, including site inspection, fact documentation, collection of photographic and video evidence, and data extraction from the aircraft’s black boxes (CVFDR devices) at the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA) in Brazil. They also gathered additional data and evidence.For reference, the CVR (Cockpit Voice Recorder) captures radio communications and cockpit sounds, including pilot conversations and background noises, while the FDR (Flight Data Recorder) records key flight parameters such as time, altitude, speed, heading, and aircraft position. The Embraer 190-100 IGW was equipped with two CVFDR devices, which combine both functions.

In accordance with ICAO requirements, the investigating state must submit a preliminary report with factual data to ICAO and relevant stakeholders within 30 days. The investigation commission established in Kazakhstan involved Azerbaijani representatives in the preparation of this report. The preliminary findings confirm the following facts:

1. The Embraer 190-100 IGW passenger aircraft, registered as 4K-AZ65 and operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), was in fully airworthy condition from the start of flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny. The aircraft’s flightworthiness, including the operation of its control systems, was confirmed through FDR data;

2. Both engines were functioning without technical issues up until the moment of the crash. This information is also supported by FDR data;

3. While flying through Russian airspace, including over Grozny Airport, the aircraft lost GPS signals;

4. Due to adverse weather conditions over Grozny, the aircraft was unable to make a second landing attempt. The captain then decided to return to Baku. After this decision was made over Grozny, the CVR recorded two external sounds 24 seconds apart;

5. A comparison of CVR and FDR data revealed that four seconds after the first external sound, the aircraft’s third hydraulic system failed, followed by the first hydraulic system six seconds later, and the second hydraulic system after 21 seconds;

6. Multiple impact and perforation damages were identified on the fuselage through photographic and video evidence. These damages were concentrated in the rear fuselage, with the majority found on the vertical and horizontal stabilizers, as well as on the left wing and left engine;

7. Evidence indicates that the damage found on the aircraft’s fuselage was caused by external objects. The preliminary report does not contain any information suggesting a bird strike;

8. oreign objects unrelated to the aircraft were found embedded in the impact damage on the fuselage. These objects were extracted, and their photographs were included in the preliminary report for public disclosure. Further forensic examinations are planned to determine the exact origin of these objects;

9. At 05:13:32, the aircraft’s primary control systems failed; at 05:21:42, the coordination dispatcher informed Grozny about the initiation of Operation “Kovyor”[air security regime];

10. There is no information in the report indicating an explosion of the aircraft’s oxygen cylinder.

In line with ICAO’s Chicago Convention requirements, a final report on the causes of the crash must be completed within a year of the incident. Kazakhstan, along with other states involved in the investigation, has already begun work on the final report,” the ministry’s response stated.