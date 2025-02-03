Violence against thousands of protesters and arrests in Tbilisi. Photos and videos

Police violence during protests in Tbilisi

The Georgian Dream government deployed an unprecedented police and special forces mobilization, using violent arrests against protesters during a mass pro-European rally on February 2 near Tbilisi Mall, at the western exit of the city.

Similar events later unfolded near parliament, where thousands of demonstrators gathered again on Rustaveli Avenue.

The rally was part of months-long pro-European mass protests across Georgia, demanding new parliamentary elections and the release of over 50 arrested demonstrators facing severe charges, mostly for clashes with police during violent crackdowns. Protesters plan to block the main highway leading into Tbilisi from western Georgia to draw attention to their demands. However, the government in the pervious days, on January 31, classified this road as a “strategic site,” previously reserved for government buildings, airports, and railways. Under new regulations, blocking the highway is now a criminal offense, punishable by up to four years in prison—or 10 to 15 years if deemed “linked to terrorism.”

The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA) has called on Prosecutor General Giorgi Gabitashvili to launch criminal proceedings against the head of the Special Forces Department of the Interior Ministry, Zviad Kharazishvili (known by the nickname “Khareba”), and to suspend him from duty.

The organization’s statement references footage published by TV channel Pirveli, showing Khareba kicking a detained protester.

Thousands of police officers and special forces were deployed at Tbilisi Mall against peaceful protesters. From the outset, they formed two long lines on both sides of the main highway leading in and out of Tbilisi to prevent demonstrators from blocking the road.

Although these measures prevented protesters from blocking the highway, arrests still took place. Among those detained were politicians Gigi Ugulava, Giorgi Kirtadze, Nika Melia, and Tengo Tevzadze, as well as activist Dima Bidzinashvili.

Many cars passing by honked in support of the protesters. One driver slowed down and greeted the crowd from his window. Several special forces officers rushed toward him, attempting to pull him out of the car, while some struck the vehicle:

Some protesters temporarily moved inside the shopping mall, where they continued the demonstration:

One of the protesters, Tamuna Tevzadze, a member of the student movement “Iliauni,” lost consciousness during her arrest:

Arrests and violent beatings continued after 9 p.m. on February 2 during a massive protest in front of parliament on Rustaveli Avenue, where an unprecedented number of police and special forces had been deployed.

Despite heavy fines and a ban on blocking streets, the central avenue was shut down as tens of thousands of protesters filled the space, leaving no room on the sidewalks.

According to Georgian media reports, two protesters were beaten so severely that they were taken to the hospital.

Arrests and violent beatings at a protest in front of the parliament in Tbilisi, with at least five people hospitalized, according to TV channel Pirveli.



Public Defender Levan Ioseliani has condemned police brutality and excessive use of force.

“We condemn any illegal actions by police officers. Legal measures will be demanded for every instance of mistreatment of peaceful protesters,” the ombudsman’s office said in a statement.

The statement cites reports that the police inflicted bodily harm on a TV Pirveli operator and includes footage showing officers insulting women, including female politicians.

The Public Defender has called on the Special Investigation Service to immediately launch an investigation into these incidents and hold those responsible criminally accountable.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas has also expressed outrage over the brutal suppression of the peaceful protest on February 2:

“The brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters, journalists and politicians tonight in Tbilisi is unacceptable. Georgia falls short of any expectation from a candidate country. The EU stands with the people of Georgia in their fight for freedom and democracy,” she wrote at X.

