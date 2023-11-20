Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video. Latest news in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia live
-
Monday, November 20, Azerbaijan.
● Today, Azerbaijan celebrates Agdam City Day, liberated from occupation on November 20, 2020, during the second Karabakh war.
● In Zabukh village, Lachin district, 25 families (91 people) of internally displaced persons relocated for permanent residence, bringing the total village residents to 382 people (96 families).
● Ulvi Hasanli, founder of Abzas Media, disappeared on the way to Baku airport this morning. Editor-in-chief Sevinj Vagifkyzy suspects detention, and his whereabouts remain unknown.
● “UNESCO requested to visit Karabakh. Baku agreed for a trip covering Agdam and Khankendi to document Agdam’s destruction done by the Armenian side. However, UNESCO refused and preferred only Khankendi to assess Armenian monuments. Does this suggest UNESCO avoids documenting Armenia’s destruction in Agdam?” – Nigar Arpadarai, Azerbaijani Milli Majlis deputy and PACE member, on social media.
● Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry criticizes Armenian officials for preferring baseless statements over practical steps in the peace process. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s contradictory remarks on mutual understanding, border demarcation, and territorial claims draw attention.
● Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denies involvement in the injury of an Armenian serviceman, dismissing it as “disinformation.”
● Azerbaijani national football team loses away match against Belgium 0:5 in the European Football Championship qualifying cycle. An anthem mix-up was rectified after the Swedish anthem played instead of the Azerbaijani anthem at the start of the game.
-
Monday, November 20, Georgia. Protest against the issuance of a license to a Russian oligarch for business in the forests of Racha
● In the Tsalenjikha region of western Georgia, a hurricane tore off house roofs, uprooted trees, damaged power line supports, and left several settlements without electricity. Villages like Chala and Jvari were particularly affected.
● Protests are mounting against the Ministry of Environment and Agriculture’s decision to grant a license to Russian oligarch David Khidasheli for business activities in vast forested areas in the mountainous region of Racha. Local residents were unaware of the decision until media reports surfaced. Despite the oligarch’s intent to sell the license, the “Save the Rioni River Valley” movement and locals demand its complete cancellation.
● Nika Gelenidze, a 31-year-old Georgian fighter, became the fourth casualty in a week in battles against Russian aggression in Ukraine. He participated in evacuating bodies near Bakhmut. Since the war’s onset, 57 Georgians have lost their lives, and two citizens have been captured.
● Opposition leader Elene Khoshtaria (Droa party) reported insulting banners hung near her house, echoing similar incidents outside Girchi – More Freedom party leader Zurab Japaridze’s residence.
● Due to the risk of snow avalanches, vehicular movement on the Gudauri-Kobi section, part of the highway from the Verkhniy Lars border checkpoint with Russia, has been completely halted.
● Poachers illegally cutting down forest in Zot village, Chokhataur region, western Georgia, attacked forest service officer Temur Mgaloblishvili. A criminal case has been initiated.
Formula TV channel’s photo depicts the aftermath of the hurricane in Tsalenjikha.
-
Media monitoring in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 13-17 November, 2023