International organizations in Abkhazia are subject to stricter rules following president Aslan Bzhania’s amendment to the decree “On some measures for implementation of projects of foreign non-governmental and international organizations.” However, concerns that NGO activities would face severe restrictions were not justified.

According to the amendments, NGOs and international organizations are now required to inform the authorities about the specific non-profit organizations registered in Abkhazia that they will engage for the implementation of their programs and projects.

Also, in addition to the stages of project implementation, it is now necessary to indicate “each implemented activity and the amount of its funding”.

In addition, information on registration and tax registration of the non-profit organization, the procedure for implementation of the relevant event agreed upon by the parties (including drafts of agreements planned to be signed) and the amount of funding within the framework of the implementation of the relevant program must be submitted to the Abkhaz Foreign Ministry.

“Interim reports on the progress of the program (project) shall be submitted for each calendar quarter not later than the 10th day of the month following the expired quarter regardless of the date of the beginning of the program (project),” the document says.

Last week, foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba announced the authorities’ intention to change the activities of international non-governmental organizations in Abkhazia.” Following a meeting with heads of offices of international NGOs accredited in Abkhazia, Ardzinba hinted at the possibility of some organizations being banned from operating in Abkhazia.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) was specifically mentioned as potentially facing sanctions due to its projects aimed at countering the influence of the Kremlin and restoring the territorial integrity of Georgia.

Minister Ardzinba stated that “those aiming to harm Abkhaz-Russian relations or consider Abkhazia as “occupied territory” will soon face closures.”

However, the amendments to president Aslan Bzhania’s decree do not include bans or restrictions on the activities of international organizations, including USAID, in Abkhazia.

