Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

A demonstration of special clothes for people with disabilities was held in Baku - VIDEO

An exhibition of clothes specifically designed for people with physical disabilities was held for the third time in Baku. Young people with physical limitations directly participated in the design and presentation of the models.

Kekalove fashion show for disabled people was organized for the third time in Baku. The main feature of this show is that the apparel displayed there is designed with the direct participation of physically disabled people. They also present the clothes on the runaway.

The organizer of the show, Mahammad Kekalov, says they took into consideration the wishes of people with physical disabilities when preparing the apparel. “Our designers tried to help these people spend less energy and time getting dressed, and of course, they should like the clothes too,” he added.

Rashida Aliyeva, the first professional adaptive clothing designer in Azerbaijan, became the author of the Live Dreams collection.

