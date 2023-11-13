Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
-
Monday, November 13, Armenia. "Yerevan is prepared for a trilateral meeting in Brussels," - Security Council secretary
● “Yerevan is prepared for a trilateral meeting in Brussels,” says Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan at the Armenia-Europe conference.
● U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff urges sanctions on Baku for alleged violations of Armenian prisoners’ rights.
● Armenia awaits Russian study results on the Sevan pine tree drying issue, expected by the end of November. The data was sent for analysis in the summer. Read more here
● Armenian Foreign Ministry head’s visit to the UK on November 13-14 for the inaugural meeting of the Strategic Dialogue.
● “The EU’s transparent goal is to oust Russia from Transcaucasia and Central Asia, but it will not succeed,” states the Russian Foreign Ministry.
● Over 50% of those surveyed by Armenian organization GALLUP express mistrust in Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Nearly 60% disapprove of the government’s work, over 64% the parliament, and almost 54% the president.
-
Monday, November 13, Azerbaijan. “If Armenia dislikes ‘corridor,’ we can use the term ‘road’ for the Zangezur transit project,” says Aliyev’s representative
● President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma, Special Representative for the South Caucasus Kari Henriksen, as well as the organization’s Secretary-General Roberto Montella, have arrived in Baku. The discussion agenda includes cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE PA and the situation in the region.
● Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov traveled to Morocco, where he will participate in a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Morocco intergovernmental commission.
● “The Zangezur corridor is a strategic project that will give a powerful impetus to world trade. This could become an alternative route to the Middle Corridor, connecting Asia with Europe,” said Presidential Representative for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbekov. “If Armenia dislikes the word ‘corridor,’ you can use terms like ‘transition,’ ‘road,’ ‘communication,’ and others. If she does not fulfill her obligations, we have an alternative option.”
● Baku condemned the “provocative and unfounded” statements of Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani, who told Armenian media that “the people of Karabakh must have their rights and the right to self-determination.” Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizadeh stated, “These statements undermine relations between Azerbaijan and Iran and also contradict the opinions expressed by the Iranian president during a meeting with Aliyev in Tashkent.” He added, “Against the background of Raisi’s words and the positive dynamics in the development of bilateral relations, the Azerbaijani side regards the Iranian ambassador’s statements as a provocation.”
● An Azerbaijani-Uzbek enterprise for the production of passenger cars was inaugurated. Azərmaş CP LLC expects to produce 30 thousand cars per year. Assembly, welding of bodies, and painting of cars will be carried out on the complex’s premises, employing 1,200 people.
● A charity race dedicated to Azerbaijan’s victory in the second Karabakh war was held on Baku Boulevard, covering a route of 10 kilometers.
● The 15th pomegranate festival took place in Goychay, featuring products from 30 villages in the region.
-
Monday, November 13, Georgia. "The upcoming parliamentary elections in 2024 are a chance to break free from the one-party system," - president
● “The upcoming parliamentary elections in 2024 are a chance for Georgia to break free from the one-party system,” says President Salome Zurabishvili.
● President Zurabishvili envisions Georgia, Ukraine, and Moldova joining the European Union simultaneously.
● The opposition National Movement stated that the authorities did not allow the party’s consultant, a British citizen, into the country. He arrived in Georgia a week ago, but now he has been denied entry.
● Georgian fighter Irakli Kurtsikidze loses his life in battles against Russian aggression in Ukraine.
● Andria Dzhagmaidze, head of the Public Relations Service of the Patriarchate, expresses regret at the funeral of Tamaz Ginturi, emphasizing the need to prevent reckless actions escalating tensions.
● Starting December 22, Turkish company Pegasus initiates flights through Kutaisi airport.
● The Georgian film “Blackbird, Blackbird, Blackberry” wins two awards at the international film festival in Cottbus, Germany, with Eka Chavleishvili receiving the Best Role award and the film itself honored with the Ecumenical Jury Prize.
● Tbilisi International Film Festival celebrates the Day of European Art-House Cinema at the Amirani cinema.
📷 In memoriam: Irakli Kurtsikidze, who lost his life in Ukraine.
-
