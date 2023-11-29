Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Wednesday, November 29, Azerbaijan. Director of independent Internet TV Kanal 13 sentenced to 3 months of pre-trial arrest
● Sabail District Court of Baku has sentenced Aziz Orujov, director of independent Internet TV Kanal 13, to 3 months of preliminary arrest. He is charged under Article 188.2 (unauthorized construction or installation works on a land plot without the legally established right of ownership, use or lease) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. This article provides for a punishment of imprisonment for a term of 1 to 3 years, or restriction of freedom for a term of 1 to 3 years.
● Journalist Hafiz Babaly and economist Togrul Veliyev were questioned as witnesses at the Baku Police Headquarters in the criminal case related to AbzasMedia. AbzasMedia, an independent media outlet, has been under attack from the authorities in the past few days, with three members of its management detained on charges of receiving unlawful grants from the US and Europe.
● “The embassies of the USA, Germany, and France are are involved in the illicit financial activities conducted by AbzasMedia” – the accusations were presented to the Chargés d’Affaires of the USA and Germany, as well as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France during their summons to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on Tuesday.
● The German embassy in Baku issued a public statement denying allegations that it illegally sponsors AbzasMedia. It said it had allocated 1500USD to the outlet’s assistant director Muhammad Kekalov, now in detention, to support a project helping disabled persons. The embassy expressed concern over Kekalov’s arrest and called for a fair trial for him.
● Seventeen families (63 people) of IDPs returned to Lachin city this morning for permanent residence. Thus, 363 families (1,389 people) have settled in the city to date.
● ICRC representatives visited Armenian citizens detained by the Azerbaijani side. Conditions were created for the detainees to establish contacts with their families.The organization’s staff also met with convicted Azerbaijani servicemen in Armenia, ICRC Baku office representative Ilaha Huseynova said.
● Ilham Aliyev signed an order on establishment of Karabakh University in Khankendi.
● Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discussed joint development of Dostlug carbon field. The field’s reserves are estimated at 50 million tons of oil. Lukoil has been chosen as the investor of the project. Resources, according to the future agreement, will be distributed in the ratio of 30% (Azerbaijan) and 70% (Turkmenistan).
● 284 cases of measles infection have been registered in Azerbaijan since April this year, according to the health ministry. The infection is predominantly spread among children. Only 12% (35 people) of confirmed cases are among adults and the elderly.
-
Wednesday, November 29, Armenia.A peace treaty with Baku can be concluded within a matter of 15 days if Baku is willing: parliament speaker
● “A peace treaty with Baku can be concluded within a matter of 15 days if Baku is willing. We can say that we have reached agreement on almost all principal issues. I don’t want to disclose details so as not to harm the process,” parliament speaker Alen Simonyan said.
● Armenia plans to increase gas imports from Iran: head of the ministry of territorial management.
● Russia’s veterinary and phytosanitary supervision agency is “concerned about increasing violations” in the supply of plant products from Armenia. It says more than 70 cases of pests detected in flower and fruit and vegetable products from Armenia have been recorded in 2023.
● An exhibition called “Armenian historical and cultural trace in Baku” opened in the Armenian Parliament.
● Pashinyan and South Korean leader Yoon Seok Yeol discussed the mutual opening of diplomatic missions and development of bilateral relations.
Photo: Harut Hovakimyan
-
Wednesday, November 29, Georgia. Georgia's informal leader Bidzina Ivanishvili hits Politico's ranking of Europe's most influential people in the "disrupters" category
● About 4,000 thousand Georgian students can resume their education, after their debts on tuition fees, previously the reason of their expulsion from their universities, have been written off thanks to a government initiative, said education minister Giorgi Amilakhvari.
● A stele of Mother of God of Iveria was installed in the Vatican. Georgian foreign minister Ilia Darchiashvili and the country’s ambassador to the Vatican Ketevan Bagration-Mukhranbatoni attended the ceremony.
● Georgian citizen Vasiko Kenkadze, illegally detained by the Russian military near the village of Balaani in the zone of the Georgian-Ossetian conflict, has been released and is on the territory controlled by the Georgian authorities, the country’s security service reports.
● Members of the opposition party United National Movement demand the resignation of party chairman Levan Khabeishvili. First, a statement demanding Khabeishvili’s resignation was issued by the chairman and members of the UNM faction of the Zugdidi City Council. Other members, including in the city councils of Kutaisi, Kaspi, Mtskheta, Poti and others, followed suit shortly.
● The Georgian Prosecutor’s Office accused an employee of the Special Penitentiary Service of domestic violence.
● POLITICO published its yearly rating of Europe’s most influential people. Apart from the most influential person, the list includes three categories of people – “doers”, “dreamers” and “disrupters”. Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of Georgia’s ruling party and the country’s informal leader, is cited among the latter. “An “oligarch” whose goal is to “push Tbilisi out of the EU’s waiting room and into the Kremlin’s clutches” is how POLITICO describes him.
-
Tuesday, November 28, Azerbaijan. “Washington sees a genuine opportunity for Baku and Yerevan to achieve peace" - James O’Brien
● Following a search of his apartment and office, Aziz Orujov, director of independent Internet television Kanal13, has been detained. No charges have been filed against him yet. Read more here
● The Baku Court of Appeal upheld the court decision on the preliminary arrest of Sevinj Vagifkyza and Ulvi Hasanli, editor-in-chief and director of the independent publication Abzas Media. The lawyer for the arrested assistant director of the publication, Muhammad Kekalov, did not appeal the court decision. Read more here
● Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a phone call. The head of the State Department welcomed the desire of the President of Azerbaijan to conclude a lasting and worthy peace agreement with Yerevan. He discussed Washington’s strong relationship with Baku, noted recent problems in the relationship, and also spoke about opportunities to strengthen cooperation.
● “Washington sees a genuine opportunity for Baku and Yerevan to achieve peace. It is encouraging that the parties are negotiating with each other both directly and through intermediaries,” said US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien. “For example, if trade could flow from Central Asia through Azerbaijan and Armenia to Turkey, then this would be a significant incentive for all countries located on this trade route,” he noted.
● The next meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia will take place next year in Georgia. The heads of the defense departments of the three countries agreed on this yesterday at a trilateral meeting in Baku.
● Car production has increased in Azerbaijan. In January-October, 2,376 passenger cars were produced, which is 45.4% more than a year earlier, the State Statistics Committee reported.
● Three people were injured in Baku due to strong winds.
● Measles has spread among students of Azerbaijan Technical University in Baku. Eight people were hospitalized.
-
Tuesday, November 28, Armenia. The property of General Manvel Grigoryan and his widow was confiscated; he was convicted of stealing weapons and soldiers' food
● Secretary of State Blinken discussed the potential for a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia with Pashinyan and Aliyev.
● A delegation from the EU External Relations Service and the European Commission arrived in Armenia to strengthen EU-Armenia relations.
● “The United States has created thousands of non-governmental organizations, with hundreds operating in the post-Soviet space, particularly in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. They are actively trying to introduce them into other Central Asian countries,” – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated.
● A court in Yerevan has seized the property of General Manvel Grigoryan and his widow. Grigoryan, convicted of stealing army weapons and supplies, faces the recovery of $4.5 million and 8 cars from his family. Additionally, the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union is slated to receive a significant quantity of food products labeled “For the Soldier,” and the Defense Ministry is to receive several thousand units of ammunition. The movable and immovable property of the general’s widow will remain under arrest until the verdict is executed. Read more here
● “Thief in law” Vitya Tbilissky (Vitaly Avdiani) was arrested in Armenia. Found with bags of methamphetamine, a Makarov pistol, and 16 rounds during the arrest.
● A memorial plaque honoring the great Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian (1903 – 1978) was installed on Uznadze Street in Tbilisi, where Khachaturian lived from 1905 to 1922.
-
Tuesday, November 28, Georgia. The PM pledges a nationwide celebration if Georgia attains EU candidate status
● “Russia does not and has never had any plans to conquer neighboring countries,” stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
● Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili announced the approval of an action plan for de-oligarchization, covering seven priority areas. Read more here
● The Prime Minister pledges a nationwide celebration if Georgia attains EU candidate status, with a decision expected on December 14-15.
● Parliament rejected the opposition party Lelo’s proposal to limit Russian influence, which included strict restrictions for Russian citizens in Georgia, such as business bans and license prohibitions.
● The Prime Minister announced a record level of employment, with 1,366,000 people currently working in the country.
● Restrictions have been lifted for Georgian doctors who worked abroad and chose to continue their careers in Georgia.
● The prosecutor’s office is appealing the city court’s decision to release actor and singer Kakha Abuashvili, known as Kabu, on bail of 10,000 lari ($4,000). He was arrested on November 26 on charges of assaulting a woman, and a narcotic substance was found on him.
● A group of former Ukrainian prisoners, who completed their sentences in Russia, has been living at the Verkhniy Lars border checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border for over two weeks, awaiting permission to enter Georgia.
-
Monday, November 27, Azerbaijan. The US Embassy canceled a meeting with American university graduates, labeled as a "meeting with an intelligence network" by government media.
● The US Embassy in Azerbaijan canceled an event for graduates of American universities, labeled as a “meeting with an intelligence network” by pro-government media. The widely circulated report claimed that “individuals educated in America were secretly collaborating with the country. Prompt action by Azerbaijani authorities and the public’s decisive reaction thwarted Washington’s alleged subversive activities against Baku.”
● Early this morning, 25 families (106 people) of internally displaced persons returned to their permanent place of residence in the city of Fizuli (pictured). As a result, permanent residence has been provided for 308 families (1,106 people) in Fuzuli.
● Yashar Gular, the Head of the Turkish Ministry of Defense, arrived in Baku to participate in the meeting of defense ministers from Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia.
● Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, expressed support for lasting peace in the region without external interference during a meeting with Iranian ambassadors to Azerbaijan and Armenia. He highlighted the importance of the South Caucasus in Iran’s foreign policy and emphasized efforts to strengthen relations with Baku and Yerevan under the Good Neighbor Policy.
● Construction of four small hydroelectric power stations is ongoing in the Kelbajar region. The stations, named “Ashagy Veng,” “Yukhary Veng,” “Nadirkhanly,” and “Zar,” are scheduled to be operational next year. Currently, six hydroelectric power stations have been reconstructed and put into operation in various locations, as reported by Azerenergy.
-
Monday, November 27, Armenia. "The Kremlin expresses hope for Armenia's return to expanded participation in the work of the CSTO," stated Dmitry Peskov
● “The Kremlin expresses hope for Armenia’s return to expanded participation in the work of the CSTO,” stated Dmitry Peskov, press secretary to President Putin.
● Former President Serzh Sargsyan advises, “You need to work with allies using your mind, not your tongue,” in reference to relations with Russia and the CSTO.
● Armenia and Saudi Arabia have established diplomatic relations.
● Armenia has surpassed Spain as the largest importer of whiskey to Russia, with imports increasing 2.5 times to $5.6 million in the first 9 months of this year. Russia’s total whiskey imports amounted to $262.5 million.
● Soldiers in wheelchairs undergoing rehabilitation at the “Soldier’s House” in Armenia gave a concert alongside professional dancers, performing to the renowned music from the film “Life and Struggle.”
● Armenia secured third place at Junior Eurovision 2023, with France claiming victory and Spain in the second position.
-
Monday, November 27, Georgia. The leaders of South Ossetia and Abkhazia accuse Nikol Pashinyan of acknowledging the territorial integrity of Georgia
● German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that “Ukraine will strengthen the European Union in the near future,” emphasizing that “Georgia, Moldova, and the Western Balkan countries should have the prospect of joining the EU.”
● Following Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s declaration of “full and unconditional” support for Georgia’s territorial integrity, leaders of South Ossetia and Abkhazia leveled accusations against him. Alan Gagloev, in particular, accused the Armenian prime minister of betraying the Armenian people, stating, “We respect the Armenian people, but we are not interested in the opinion of the prime minister who betrayed Nagorno-Karabakh in a difficult situation when he expected help from Armenia.”
● The Minister of Education discussed the planned change in the grading system in schools, stating, “It is proposed to introduce defining, or ‘diagnostic,’ assessments in the 6th, 9th, and 12th grades. Once this system is tested and proven, it will become mandatory,” said Giorgi Amilakhvari on the Imedi TV channel.
● Junior Eurovision 2023 concluded with France emerging victorious. Spain secured the second position, and Armenia claimed the third spot, while Georgia landed in 14th place.
● Popular singer Kakha Abuashvili, known as Kabu, was reportedly arrested on charges of violence against a woman, though there has been no official confirmation yet.
● Human rights defenders and activists staged a performance in front of the parliament in Tbilisi to protest against the issue of early marriages and engagements of girls (pictured). Participants demanded stricter legislation and active prevention of such crimes.
-
