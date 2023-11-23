The arrests at Abzas Media continue

Investigations continue in Azerbaijan in the case of arrested employees of the independent online publication Abzas Media. Two journalists who co-operated with the publication were interrogated for more than three hours today at the main police department in Baku. The whereabouts of the assistant director of Abzas Media became known only four days later.

Journalists questioned as witnesses

Journalists Sakhilya Aslanova and Nargiz Absalamova testified as witnesses. After the interrogation, they told their colleagues that they had not been subjected to violence at the police department, they were simply asked questions about the arrested persons, warned that they could be held liable for false testimony, and gave their signature of non-disclosure of the details of the investigation.

Rejected a lawyer hired by his parents

Today, three days after the detention, the lawyer Rovshana Rahimli, hired by the parents of Magomed Kekalov, an activist and employee of the publication, was able to meet with her client. As she told reporters after the meeting, Kekalov refused her legal services, and noted that he had been provided with a public defender.

“But he could not explain the reason for the refusal. Only saying that he was not guilty of anything and that he had been provided with a lawyer. I explained to him his rights, noted that he could have several lawyers. But he insisted. He said hello to his family and friends. He was calm. I saw no signs of violence on him,” Rovshana Rahimli said.

But Kekalov’s friends still believe he refused a lawyer under pressure.

Third arrest on the same charge

Today it also became known that Kekalov has already appeared in court and received about 4 months of preliminary arrest.

According to his parents, Kekalov was forcibly taken away from home by police officers in civilian clothes on 20 November. His computer, phone and some other personal belongings were confiscated. For two days, Rovshana Rahimova repeatedly applied to different police departments, as well as to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. But she could not get any news of him.

Only yesterday, 22 November, the head of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, answering the journalists’ question, noted that Kekalov was detained on charges under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling committed in prior collusion with a group of people) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia, but said nothing about where he was being held. This was reported only today to Rahimli.

A criminal case on similar charges was initiated against the director of Abzas Media Ulvi Hasanli and the editor-in-chief of the publication Sevindj Vagifkyza. Both journalists were sentenced to 4 months of pre-trial arrest.

The online publication Abzas Media is known in Azerbaijan for critical articles and journalistic investigations on corruption among high-ranking officials and their family members.

A number of international organisations have condemned the arrest of Abzas Media employees

A number of respected international organizations condemned the arrest of the staff of the publication, and called on the Azerbaijani authorities to release them immediately and to stop all harassment against journalists and civil society representatives.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement that “the Azerbaijani authorities have arrested the heads of Abzas Media, an independent media organisation known for investigating and exposing corruption”.

“Azerbaijani authorities are bringing dubious punitive criminal charges against their critics. The arrests of Hasanli, Vagifkyza and Kekalov are the latest illustration of a long-standing pattern and they should be released immediately,” George Gogia, HRW’s Assistant Director for Europe and Central Asia, said.

Freedom Now also condemned the “repressive actions of the Azerbaijani authorities.”

“Despite constitutional protection of freedom of expression, the media environment in Azerbaijan is extremely restricted, forcing independent journalists and bloggers to resort to self-censorship or face state repression,” the organization said in a statement.

“This cannot be tolerated in a member country of the Council of Europe”

“At least 3 journalists have been arrested in the last 72 hours, the remnants of independent media in Azerbaijan have been attacked again” – a statement by the Steering Committee of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum begins.

“The Steering Committee of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum strongly condemns the recent arrests of independent journalists – Director of Abzas Media Ulvi Hasanli, Editor-in-Chief Sevinj Vagifkyza, Deputy Director and advocate for the rights of people with disabilities Magomed Kekalov, the recent extension of the prison sentence of Dr Gubad Ibadoglu, and calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to stop politically motivated harassment and pressure on activists and journalists,” the statement continues.

Hanna Bardell, PACE Rapporteur on “Threats to the life and safety of journalists and human rights defenders in Azerbaijan”, Mogens Jensen, PACE Principal Rapporteur on Freedom of the Media and Safety of Journalists, and Sunna Aevarsdottir, PACE Principal Rapporteur on Political Prisoners also issued a statement on the arrest.

“This is yet another example of repression by the Azerbaijani authorities against journalists, human rights defenders and generally anyone who does not follow the government’s script. This cannot be tolerated in a country that is a member of the Council of Europe,” the statement reads.