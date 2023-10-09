Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live
Monday, 9 October, Georgia. A policeman and an officer of Georgian origin were killed in the confrontation with Hamas in Israel
● In a confrontation with Hamas in Israel, a police officer of Georgian origin, Yitzhak Bazukashvili, tragically lost his life. Another officer of Georgian origin, Abraham Khovlashvili, was also among the casualties.
● “Georgia is prepared to engage in the peaceful settlement process between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” stated prime minister Irakli Garibashvili during Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Tbilisi.
● The Georgian foreign ministry has confirmed the safety of four Georgian citizens who were in the vicinity of Gaza.
● “An increasing number of the United National Movement supporters are voicing opposition to the new leadership,” noted Nika Melia, former chairman of the opposition party, following a meeting with fellow members.
● Responding to Melia’s remarks, the acting party chairman, Levan Khabeishvili, stated, “I don’t believe it’s appropriate to lament and mourn for 8 months” (referring to Melia not being re-elected as party leader).
● Tbilisi mayor Kakha Kaladze expressed his solidarity with “Jewish friends.”
● Prime minister Irakli Garibashvili publicly condemned the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.
● President Salome Zurabishvili affirmed that “at this challenging moment, Georgia stands in full solidarity with the state of Israel.”
● General Mamuka Kurashvili views the opening of the Russian base in Ochamchira, Abkhazia, as an attempt to involve Georgia in the conflict.
● Service 112 issued a warning about heavy rainfall expected in the western part of the country.
📷 Photo: Itzhak Bazukashvili / The Times of Israel
Monday, 9 October, Azerbaijan. Russian peacekeepers have closed two additional observation posts in Karabakh
● “Azerbaijan and Georgia consistently uphold each other’s territorial integrity, a fundamental principle of international law that must not be violated,” emphasized Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi.
● Ilham Aliyev remarked, “If a peace treaty is reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it will usher in a new political era in the South Caucasus. Missing such an opportunity would be a significant mistake.”
● Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the president of Azerbaijan, posted on social media, “The number of innocent victims, particularly among Azerbaijan’s civilian population, continues to rise. Since November 10, 2020, the death toll has reached 331.”
● Russian peacekeepers have closed two additional observation posts in Karabakh, reducing the total number of posts from 30 to 21.
● The Azerbaijani embassy in Tel Aviv stated, “There are no Azerbaijani citizens among the deceased or injured in Israel.”
● Azerbaijani airline AZAL will resume flights between Baku and Tel Aviv from October 10.
● Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Dick, expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani people for their gesture of friendship. Residents of Baku have been placing flowers and lighting candles outside the Israeli embassy.
Monday, 9 October, Armenia. The Kremlin anticipates Pashinyan's participation in the CIS summit in Bishkek via video link
● The Kremlin anticipates Nikol Pashinyan’s participation in the CIS summit on October 13 in Bishkek via video link. Yuri Ushakov, Assistant to the Russian president, stated he lacks information regarding the Armenian prime minister’s personal visit. The prime minister’s office has not commented on this matter.
● Tbilisi is hopeful for Yerevan and Baku to formalize a peace agreement soon, ensuring lasting peace in the South Caucasus. Irakli Garibashvili conveyed this during a joint briefing with Ilham Aliyev in Georgia. The Azerbaijani president also discussed the potential for meetings in Georgia to normalize Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.
● The Armenian foreign ministry currently lacks data on Armenians affected by military operations in Israel. The Armenian embassy in Israel has urged Armenian citizens to avoid visiting the southern regions of the country and to relocate immediately to safer areas.
● The ministry of health of Armenia has sent an additional five patients, injured in the gas storage facility explosion in Karabakh, for treatment in the USA and Belgium.
● Nearly 50% of displaced individuals from Nagorno-Karabakh have already received financial assistance, as reported by Armenia’s deputy prime minister, Tigran Khachatryan.
