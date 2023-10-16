Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live
Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia – daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries
Monday, 16 October, Georgia. A rally in support of Israel was held in Tbilisi
● A rally in support of Israel was held in Tbilisi. Citizens of Georgia and Israel joined the rally.
● Vaccination against seasonal flu will start on October 16 across the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, flu vaccination will be free of charge under the state program for risk groups with an increased risk of complications.
● The Law on Broadcasting is being amended again on the issue of dissemination of hate speech and calls to terrorism in the media. Georgian Dream deputies have prepared a draft according to which such a violation can be appealed to the Communications Regulatory Committee against the decision of the broadcasting self-regulatory body.
● According to the prosecutor’s office, charges have been filed against the uncle and cousin of the accused in the premeditated murder of a 14-year-old girl arrested for failing to report the crime.
Monday, 16 October, Azerbaijan. 25 more IDP families left for Lachin city
● On the 20th anniversary of his first election as President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev paid a visit to the towns and villages of Karabakh liberated as a result of the counter-terrorist operation of September 19-20, 2023. After raising the country’s flag in Khankendi, he delivered a speech. More on this soon on JAMnews.
● A commandant has been appointed in Khankendi. By Aliyev’s decree, he became Police Major General Sardar Safarov, previously head of the Public Security Department of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.
● Today, 25 more IDP families consisting of 96 people left for Lachin city.
● “Realization of Zangezur corridor will be an important step for the Middle Corridor countries. And the Kars-Nakhchivan railroad project will connect all of Europe with Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan via Nakhchivan,” said Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Turkey’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.
● “Araik Harutyunyan’s health is fine, he is satisfied with the conditions of detention,” said Alov Safaraliyev, lawyer for the former president of the unrecognized NKR detained by Azerbaijani security services in Khankendi. “He asked for a book, it was provided to him. Araik also contacted his family. I am implementing all necessary measures to protect him. None of the international organizations has yet held a meeting with him,” the defender said.
According to the legislation of Azerbaijan, foreign lawyers are not allowed to practice law in the country.
● The flow of tourists to Azerbaijan from Central Asian countries has increased. According to the State Tourism Agency, in January-September 2023, 42124 people arrived from Kazakhstan, 27976 from Uzbekistan, 18494 from Turkmenistan, 3841 from Kyrgyzstan and 3436 from Tajikistan. Azerbaijan’s land borders have been closed since March 2020.
Monday, 16 October, Armenia. President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed the law on ratification of the Rome Statute
● Armenia celebrated the 2805th anniversary of its capital, Yerevan.
● Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed the law on ratification of the Rome Statute, the website of the head of state reported.
● 40 member states of the UN Human Rights Council joined the statement on Nagorno-Karabakh, naming Azerbaijan’s military actions and the blockade of the Lachin corridor as the reason for the exodus of Armenians, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan reported.
● I don’t see any problems that could prevent the conclusion of a peace treaty now, after the events in Karabakh: Putin on Yerevan and Baku.
● Pope Francis issued a call for the protection and respect of monasteries and places of religious worship in Karabakh.
● Fraudsters are trying to deceive IDPs from Nagorno-Karabakh under the guise of charity. It is reported that unknown people are trying to get their bank details. A link is sent to them, where they can supposedly receive financial aid by entering their data.
● Narek Manasyan (92 kg), representative of the Armenian national boxing team, became the winner of the first ever EUBC Cup 2023. The Armenian athlete won the title automatically – his opponent from Italy did not show up for the fight due to health reasons. The Armenian national team won 6 medals at the tournament in Montenegro – 1 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze.
