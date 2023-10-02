Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live
-
Monday, October 2, Armenia. 100,500 displaced individuals have arrived in Armenia from Karabakh
● The head of unrecognized NKR, Samvel Shahramanyan, along with responsible officials, will remain in Stepanakert/Khankendi until the search for those killed and missing in the September 19-20 fighting and fuel storage explosion is completed.
● French foreign minister Catherine Colonna is scheduled to visit Armenia on October 3.
● According to the latest data, 100,500 displaced individuals have arrived in Armenia from Karabakh, with 363 of them receiving treatment in Armenian medical centers.
● During a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, the secretary of Iran’s National Security Council emphasized that any alteration in the region’s geography poses a threat to security and exacerbates the crisis.
● Representatives of the Armenian community in Georgia organized a march and picket in front of the EU office in Tbilisi to show support for Nagorno-Karabakh. They called for a response to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the imposition of sanctions on Baku.
● A nationwide prayer for Nagorno-Karabakh took place at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, featuring one of the main Christian relics, the Spear of Destiny (Geghard).
-
Monday, October 2, Azerbaijan. "More than 300 Armenians are wanted" - said the prosecutor general and called on them to surrender voluntarily
● An Iranian citizen, Yasin Huseynzadeh, who carried out a terrorist attack at the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran in January 2023, is set to be executed, as reported by Azerbaijan’s state television. Read more here
● A UN mission, comprising representatives from various commissions of the organization, has arrived in Karabakh. The mission members have been assessing the ground situation, reviewing the organization of medical aid, and visiting the Lachin border checkpoint.
● The first members of the Karabakh Armenian community have applied to the Azerbaijani migration service for citizenship.
● Reports suggest that three former presidents of the unrecognized NKR—Bako Sahakyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, and Araik Harutyunyan—returned to Armenia on the evening of October 1. The Azerbaijani side has yet to confirm this information.
● Azerbaijani prosecutor general Kamran Aliyev has issued an appeal to Armenians wanted internationally for committing crimes, urging them to surrender voluntarily. He stated that more than 300 criminal cases have been initiated, with over 300 criminals placed on the international wanted list.
● The Russian defense ministry reports that Armenian armed groups in Karabakh have surrendered 45 armored vehicles, 28 air defense units, over 5,700 small arms, and 14 million rounds of ammunition.
● A significant number of explosive devices and traps have been discovered in Khankendi (Stepanakert), according to the interior ministry and the demining agency.
● Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev told France 24 that Baku rejects accusations of ethnic cleansing and genocide of the Armenian population in Karabakh. He stated that Armenian residents can either leave the region or stay, emphasizing that the Azerbaijani side has not committed acts of violence against civilians.
● The France-Azerbaijan parliamentary friendship group has suspended its activities and contacts with the corresponding group in the Azerbaijani parliament. This decision was announced by French parliamentarian Pierre Wathen.
● Today marks the beginning of the International Congress of Astronautics in Baku. This annual event gathers scientists and specialists in the field of astronautics, along with heads of national space agencies, and will run until October 6.
-
Monday, October 2, Georgia. 11 years of Georgian Dream team in power: PM thanks Ivanishvili, opposition calls him "evil"
● 11 years in power of the Georgian Dream team with opposite assessments and appeals noted by officials and opposition.
● The Prime Minister made a speech thanking oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, who is considered the shadow ruler of Georgia. “In the October 1, 2012 parliamentary elections, the people expressed their trust in Ivanishvili, who transformed an anti-national, repressive system (referring to the period of Mikheil Saakashvili’s presidency) into democracy. In times of complete hopelessness Ivanishvili united the society, and this for the first time in history made possible a peaceful transfer of power” – Irakli Garibashvili writes on social media.
● “We must do everything to make sure that the pro-Russian regime [meaning the Georgian authorities] ends up in a political abyss. We must together stop the evil named Bidzina Ivanishvili” – said the chairman of the opposition United National Movement party Levan Khabeishvili.
● Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili also made a statement on his Facebook account, “My active actions will be seen by everyone in the coming weeks and months. Let the people judge me, in Era Square or Liberty Square.”
● Pension increases from January 2024 have been announced. The pension for people under 70 will be GEL 315 (about $115) and for those over 70 it will be GEL 415 (about $150).
● A Georgian citizen was killed in front of his wife and three minor children in Agios Panteleimon in Greece, Greek media reports.
● Tbilisi celebrated City Day – Tbilisoba – in Tbilisi over the weekend; tens of thousands of citizens and guests took part.
-
