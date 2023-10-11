fbpx
Georgia
Georgia

"Georgia is irrevocably following the European path" - Meeting between Garibashvili and Orban

According to the Georgian government administration, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The close partnership between the two countries was discussed at the meeting during Orban’s official visit to Georgia. As Garibashvili said, this cooperation has moved to a new stage due to joint efforts, which include regular exchange of visits and expansion of industrial ties.

Garibashvili stated that Georgia is irreversibly following the European path. According to him, the Georgian government has ensured an open, transparent and inclusive process of implementation of the 12 EU recommendations and the country is waiting for a fair decision on granting the EU candidate status at the end of 2023. Garibashvili thanked Orban for his firm support for Georgia’s European integration.

The men also summarized the progress made on economic cooperation: in 2023 the trade turnover between Georgia and Hungary increased by 21% or 46.62 million dollars. According to Garibashvili, Georgia and Hungary have great potential for economic cooperation and it is important to fully utilize the existing opportunities. He added that Georgia is interested in attracting investments in such sectors as renewable energy, logistics, tourism and other areas.

In addition, the Prime Ministers discussed the dynamics of the Black Sea submarine electric cable project connecting the Caucasus region and Europe.

