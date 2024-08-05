Georgia: "We will use all means against the 'foreign agents' law" - Lawyer’s comment

Georgia’s “foreign agents” law

Starting August 1 of this year, the so-called “Russian law” (the “foreign agents” law) has come into effect. Guram Imnadze, a lawyer with the Center for Social Justice, stated on the BMG TV program “Analitika” that he and his colleagues will use all possible means to oppose this law. According to Imnadze, the law should not be separated from its political context, as it was originally part of a political and technological struggle.

The lawyer also noted that neither domestic national nor international courts are capable of restraining the seizure of political power or autocratic ambitions. The most courts can do is delay the process slightly.

Guram Imnadze: “This law is incompatible with the Georgian Constitution”

Guram Imnadze stated, “First and foremost, it should be emphasized that this law is incompatible with the Constitution of Georgia. In fact, it violates many of its provisions. Therefore, we have filed a joint lawsuit with the Constitutional Court and are considering using international mechanisms.”

He explained that the law mandates compulsory registration. It is designed so that organizations that refuse to register and are found through monitoring to meet the criteria for representing foreign interests can be registered by the Ministry of Justice forcibly.

“This law cannot be separated from its political context. It was from the beginning part of a political-technological struggle and remains so. Therefore, the political situation will also be of significant importance to us. Clearly, regarding legal battles, we will do everything within our power. We will definitely use both domestic national and international legal mechanisms. However, beyond this, the political context is crucial.”

Imnadze added that if observer organizations are not allowed to monitor the elections, it will further exacerbate the already existing political crisis.

“At the same time, if the current political status quo is maintained as a result of the elections, even if we disregard the law itself, it will significantly complicate the functioning of free civil organizations.”

“Unfortunately, today our national courts are under strong political influence, including the Constitutional Court.

However, this lawsuit may disrupt the well-being and peaceful lives of some judges. My main fear is that the court will not address the case in a timely manner and will delay it until after the elections. The case might be considered based on political outcomes, which is wrong.

In a situation where the law creates an immediate existential threat to media and civil organizations, the decision of an international court will be important. However, it will not be able to preserve the free spaces in the country that existed before the law came into effect, so political processes play a decisive role here.”