Georgian PM on banning political parties

Georgian prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that the ban on political parties is a “democratic process.”

He explained that when there are “all legal grounds,” this is what should happen in a democratic state. Kobakhidze claimed that political parties are being banned “one after another” in Ukraine and Moldova, and that the European Union views this positively.

It’s important to note that in Ukraine and Moldova, only political parties linked to Russia have been banned.

What Irakli Kobakhidze said

“The Saakashvili regime is not the Georgian state. Therefore, we are talking about a trial of the Saakashvili regime, and this process in no way threatens our national interests, which should be clear to everyone.

As for banning an illegitimate, unconstitutional political party, this is a normal democratic procedure. When all legal grounds are present, this is how it should be in a democratic state.

You also know that political parties are being banned one by one in Ukraine and Moldova, and this has received very positive assessments, including from the European Union.

It is a democratic process when a political party creates problems for the national interests of the state, when a party is essentially unconstitutional and undemocratic. Of course, banning such a party is the state’s duty to its country and democratic system,” said Kobakhidze.

On August 20, the political council of “Georgian Dream” issued a statement emphasizing the need for a constitutional majority and listing several reasons for it.

The statement from “Georgian Dream” mentioned that immediately after securing a constitutional majority, it would initiate a “legal process” that would result in the “National Movement” and all its “satellite and successor parties” being declared unconstitutional.

Georgian PM on banning political parties