Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Latest news in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia. Daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video
-
Monday, January 15, Georgia. The church condemns activists who vandalized the icon depicting Stalin by pouring paint on it
● In Greece, police arrested seven Georgian citizens who robbed the apartment of the Archbishop of Australia. The group is reported to have connections with organized crime.
● Fitch Ratings, an influential international evaluator of economic and political processes, believes that the ruling Georgian Dream party has a serious chance of winning the important parliamentary elections in October. However, Fitch Ratings does not expect significant changes in political and economic trends.
● The head of the ruling party, Irakli Kobakhidze, and the accompanying delegation are on a week-long visit to China.
● Activist Lazare Grigoriadis, currently under arrest, mentioned in a telephone conversation with Formula TV that he might consider asking the president for a pardon after a guilty verdict. Grigoriadis, 21, was arrested in March 2023 on charges related to protests against the adoption of the controversial “foreign agents law” in Tbilisi. Read more here
● Rev. Shio, considered the heir to the throne of the Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia, condemned the activists who poured paint on the icon depicting Stalin in the Sameba Cathedral in Tbilisi. He urged against repeating such a grave sin and prayed that the law would apply to prevent similar actions. Here is more information about the protests against the icon with Stalin in the main cathedral of Tbilisi
● Another incident of cruelty to animals occurred in Gori, where a local resident shot a stray dog. The perpetrator was arrested, and a criminal case was opened under Article 259 for cruelty to animals.
📷 Photo by zougla.gr shows items found during an investigation into organized crime in Greece.
-
Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from January 8-12, 2024