Georgian opposition journalist Nika Gvaramia is entering politics

Georgian opposition journalist Nika Gvaramia, founder of the popular channel “Mtavari Arkhi,” announced his entry into politics in a statement posted on social media on January 15. He called for the establishment of a comprehensive political coalition aimed at securing success in the pivotal parliamentary elections scheduled for October 2024.

Opposition member of parliament and former leader of the opposition parliamentary faction “National Movement,” Khatia Dekanoidze, confirmed in an interview with journalists that she is in consultations with both Nika Gvaramia and the former chairman of the “National Movement,” Nika Melia.

Melia is also set to establish a new party in February.

In an announcement on December 30, 2023, Nika Gvaramia disclosed ongoing discussions regarding political collaboration with the former chairman of the National Movement. However, members of Melia’s team have not verified negotiations with other political parties, emphasizing that, at this stage, consultations are solely underway with specific individuals.

Statement by Nika Gvaramia

Nika Gvaramia is entering politics

“Many media outlets have reached out to me regarding potential future political scenarios. As I am unavailable for interviews, I’ll share my thoughts here:

Overcoming the 5% barrier, a parliamentary faction of ten or twenty people is completely uninteresting to me. Personally, I am prepared to make various concessions to achieve unity, including unilateral ones, if others lack the courage, prudence, and awareness of common interests.

My interest lies in change and progress. Having held positions and wielded influence, I don’t need to return to politics for personal gain. I am entering politics to collectively bring about positive change. My goal is for democracy and freedom to become irreversible once and for all.

I am entering politics to pave the way for new leaders to govern the country and expedite the turnover of generations in the political elite as much as possible.

I am entering politics because I believe it is necessary here and now.

I am entering politics to fortify our collective struggle.”

In May 2022, Nika Gvaramia was sentenced to three years and six months in prison for using a company car for personal family use.

On June 22, 2023, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili signed a pardon for Nika Gvaramia.

The case involving Nika Gvaramia was featured in the recent report by the US State Department on political prisoners and freedom of speech.

Citing international human rights organization Amnesty International, the White House reports that the Gvaramia case exposes the “growing influence of the [Georgian] government over the courts in several instances,” with the intention of suppressing critics and opponents.

On June 29, 2023, the Committee to Protect Journalists honored Nika Gvaramia with the International Press Freedom Award. Gvaramia was one of the four laureates for this annual recognition.