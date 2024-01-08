Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Monday, January 8, Azerbaijan. The master plan for the development of Baku until 2040 has been unveiled
● Zahid Oruj has temporarily suspended his role as the head of the Center for Social Research due to the upcoming presidential elections. Currently, the Central Election Commission has confirmed the candidacy status of three nominees: Ilham Aliyev, Zahid Oruj, and Razi Nurullayev. The extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for February 7.
● The master plan for the development of Baku until 2040 has been unveiled. Over the next 17 years, the population of Azerbaijan’s capital is projected to reach 3.17 million people. The plan includes relocating petrochemical enterprises from the center of Baku to Sangachal and Alyat, increasing the number of metro stations from 25 to 46, reintroducing trams in the city, and introducing metrobuses.
● According to the Global Passport Power Rank for 2024, Azerbaijan holds the 61st position. Azerbaijani citizens enjoy visa-free access to 37 countries, can obtain a visa on arrival in 46 countries, and require a visa for entry into 155 countries.
Monday, January 8, Georgia. The icon of Stalin in the main cathedral of Tbilisi
● A surge of indignation continues on social networks over the discovery of an icon depicting Stalin (pictured) in the main cathedral of Tbilisi Sameba. Historian Giorgi Kandelaki noticed the icon and shared a photograph, attributing its presence to “the Russian propaganda machine.”
● In Tbilisi and several other cities, the traditional Alilo procession occurred on Christmas Day (pictured). The event unfolds almost spontaneously, with everyone joining. Many participants dress in attire reminiscent of the occasion, portraying wise men, shepherds, leading bulls, cows, and even a camel. As always, there was a concurrent collection of donations for those in need.
Monday, January 8, Armenia. Today marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of the renowned director Sergei Parajanov
● Winter conscription has commenced in Armenia.
● Today marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of the renowned director Sergei Parajanov, an ethnic Armenian by origin and a native of Tbilisi. Events will be held in Yerevan and Tbilisi to commemorate this day.
● Composer Tigran Mansuryan visited the frontline positions of the Armenian Armed Forces, ascending to the posts and engaging in conversations with military personnel.