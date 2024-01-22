Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Monday, January 22, Armenia. Pashinyan expects assurances from Baku against future territorial claims on Yerevan
● Armenia’s first woman, Milena, is going to undergo six months of mandatory military service. As a programmer, she applied to the Military Academy, Vazgen Sargsyan, for two years. Initially rejected due to vision issues, she was later deemed fit for service after correction.
● Footage emerges on Azerbaijani social networks featuring former leaders and high-ranking officials of Nagorno-Karabakh, held in a Baku pre-trial detention center since September last year.
● The Armenian Prime Minister stated, “We expect guarantees from Baku that Azerbaijan does not want to leave arguments hidden between the lines for future territorial claims against Yerevan.”
● A friendship group with Armenia is established in the Greek parliament, led by the Secretary General of the Nea Democracy party, Stavros Kalafatis.
Monday, January 22, Azerbaijan. Foreign Ministry urges "international pressure on Armenia to obtain accurate maps of the landmines it has planted"
● Azerbaijan commemorated the victims of the January 20, 1990 tragedy. Read more here
● This morning, an additional 30 families of internally displaced persons (106 people) relocated for permanent residence in the city of Fizuli. Today, a total of 440 families (1,625 people) have been provided with accommodation in Fuzuli.
● Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev informed reporters that the investigation against Armenian separatists (former leaders of the unrecognized NKR – JAMnews) is ongoing in accordance with international conventions and national legislation.
● In Agdam, a landmine blast injured 44-year-old Faig Abyshov, who was subsequently hospitalized. The Foreign Ministry stated that Armenia’s indiscriminate planting of landmines continues to endanger civilians, with the death toll reaching 342 since 2020. “All must exert pressure on Armenia to obtain precise information on landmine maps,” states the Foreign Ministry’s announcement.
● Baku and BP explored collaborative efforts for a solar power plant in Karabakh. Prime Minister Ali Asadov and BP’s Executive Vice President Gordon Birrell discussed future cooperation prospects and the significance of BP’s projects in Azerbaijan.
● Georgia’s Minister of Education and Science is anticipated in Baku this week. Giorgi Amilakhvari will meet with Azerbaijani counterpart Emin Amrullayev to discuss, among other things, the development of exchange programs for teachers and students and joint scientific research.
● A significant carbon monoxide poisoning incident occurred in the Bilasuvar region, with 11 people seeking treatment at a local hospital.
● Colombia extradited Azerbaijani citizen Syanan Shakyarli, wanted internationally, to Baku. Shakyarli faces charges of fraud causing major damage, and the extradition transpired despite the absence of a legal framework for extradition between the two countries.
Monday, January 22, Georgia. Ruling party manipulates Georgian Orthodox Church, asserts a statement from the NGO
● “The ruling party has adopted the manipulation of the Georgian Orthodox Church and anti-Western rhetoric as its primary strategy for the upcoming parliamentary elections in October,” declared the civil platform “No to Phobia!” This follows accusations by the Chairman of Parliament against NGO SOVLAB and the head of the Tolerance Center, Beki Mindiashvili, in relation to the public outrage over an icon depicting Stalin in Tbilisi’s main cathedral. The speaker accused them of “spreading disinformation, manipulation, and hysteria,” branding theologian Beka Mindiashvili as “hostile to the Georgian church” and urging the ombudsman to “react accordingly.”
● In Abkhazia, the National Art Gallery has been razed to the ground, resulting in the destruction of over 4,000 artworks. Read more here
● Mayor of the capital, Kakha Kaladze, remarked on the October parliamentary elections, stating that “the ruling party is not the kind of people who can follow orders to commit actions against the country.”
● Employees and visitors in the four largest shopping centers in Batumi were evacuated following an anonymous call about explosive devices. Police and dog handlers found nothing suspicious. A false report about the mining of Batumi airport was received the day before.
● Five prominent Georgian NGOs have called on the international community to respond to the detention of at least 10 journalists in Azerbaijan. The statement highlights the Azerbaijani government’s “intolerance of dissent” and the political motives behind the arrests. The appeal was endorsed by Democracy Research Institute (DRI), Civic Idea, Tbilisi office of the International Partnership for Human Rights, Center for Social Justice, and Center for Human Rights.
● Director of the Center for Infectious Pathology and AIDS, Tengiz Tsertsvadze, reported two deaths from influenza and zero deaths among Covid patients during this autumn-winter season. The peak incidence is anticipated in February-March.
● Another Georgian football player is set to join Serie A. Italian club Empoli officially announced the transfer of 19-year-old Georgian defender Saba Goglichidze from Torpedo Kutaisi. A four-year contract has been signed with the Georgian youth team player.
