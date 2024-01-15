

A delegation of Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream Party headed by Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze is on a visit to China, government media reports.

According to Vice Speaker of the Parliament Irakli Chikovani, Georgia attaches great importance to the development of the so-called “middle corridor” in which China plays a huge role. According to Irakli Kobakhidze, “cooperation with China is extremely important from different points of view”.

The Middle Corridor is an international transport corridor that runs through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and further to Turkey and European countries.

Georgian Dream MP Gia Volsky said that China and Russia are different from China’s relations with Georgia.

“Russia has its own relations with China, quite specific, absolutely different from those relations, from those interests that we have in bilateral relations with China.”

Statement by Irakli Kobakhidze



“We met with the head of the international department of the ruling party [of China], Minister Liu Jinchao and with the deputy minister, as well as held a meeting with the leadership of the research center under the State Council. It was very interesting to talk about deepening cooperation.

Last year was a historic year in terms of deepening relations between China and Georgia. A strategic partnership agreement was signed, and our goal is naturally to ensure the proper implementation of this agreement, and our visit serves that purpose.

There are many areas where relations can be deepened. Of course, it is important to deepen the political aspect, it is important to deepen economic relations, and this should have quite concrete, tangible results. We attach great importance to the development of relations between Georgia and China.”

Georgian opposition commentary



Tina Bokuchava, one of the leaders of the opposition National Movement, said that politically the attempt to replace the West with China is harmful for Georgia.

“Financial and economic relations with China are very important. Everyone understands this very well, including in the free world. But politically, the attempt to replace the West with Communist China, which we are witnessing now, including such a political visit and the Georgian government’s attempt to get closer to the Communist Party of China, is extremely harmful for Georgia, which aspires to Europe.”

Tina Bokuchava



Five and a half years after the implementation of the free trade agreement, in July 2013, Georgia and China decided to establish a strategic partnership.

The strategic partnership includes

political dimension;

economic dimension;

interpersonal and cultural dimension;

international dimension.



The transition to a new level of cooperation with the world’s second largest economy has caused a mixed assessment in Georgia.

One part of society perceived this decision to be turning its back to the West, while the other part perceived it as an additional opportunity for economic development. For many, deepening economic cooperation is acceptable, while the political part of the agreement contains risks.