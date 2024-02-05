Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Latest news in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia. Daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video
-
Monday, February 5, Azerbaijan. Swiss MP Nick Gugger was expelled from Azerbaijan
● Swiss MP Nick Gugger was expelled from Azerbaijan. He arrived in Baku as part of the OSCE observation mission for the early presidential elections. At the Baku airport, he was denied entry into the country and put on a return flight to Istanbul. Guger had spoken against Azerbaijan at the last PACE meeting, where the country was deprived of the right to vote in the assembly, as reported by Caliber.
● International observers from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly have commenced short-term monitoring of the elections in Azerbaijan. Deputies and senators from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are accredited as members of the group.
● A Czech citizen attempted to cross from Armenia to Azerbaijan but was detained at the border, according to APA. An investigation is underway.Г
● Employees of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society visited Armenian families in Karabakh (pictured). The purpose of the meeting was to assess the needs of residents in the Karabakh economic zone.
● In the Terter region, a 23-year-old shepherd, Hasanali Alizade, was injured by a mine explosion, leading to the amputation of his left leg. The Foreign Ministry emphasized the urgent threat of landmines planted by Armenia, with the number of mine victims reaching 343 people since November 2020.
● The name Ugur (“Luck”) has become the most popular in Azerbaijan over the past four years, with 7,296 newborn boys given this name. Among girls, the name Zahra retained the top position, with 7,095 children named accordingly.
-
Monday, February 5, Armenia. Armenia has no territorial claims to any state” - minister of defense
● “Armenia has no territorial claims to any state” – Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan
● In Armenia, the mortality rate from oncology has decreased by 3-4% – Minister of Health
● Manuel Petrosyan won the Armenian rapid chess tournament, gaining the right to participate in the World Championship.
● A citizen of the Czech Republic tried to cross from Armenia to Azerbaijan, but was detained, Azerbaijani media write. No other details are provided.
-
Monday, February 5, Georgia. The issue of confidence in the government will be discussed throughout the week in parliament
● An important week in parliament begins. Committees, factions, and the plenary session will discuss the issue of trust in the government from February 5 to 8. On February 6, the president’s annual report will be presented, aiming to ensure a safe and calm working environment in parliament.
● The Interparliamentary Conference of Georgia and the Western Balkans on European Integration is scheduled today at the initiative of the Chairman of the European Integration Committee.
● Zurab Japaridze, leader of the Girchi-More Freedom party, acknowledges that the opposition in Georgia is “not in the best shape” but considers it an exaggeration to say that it has been “destroyed.” Japaridze adds, “In general, the opposition does not have an incurable disease.”
● Arrest decisions were made against all seven individuals arrested in the call center case. The detainees pleaded not guilty. On February 3, the Georgian prosecutor’s office arrested seven members of an organized crime group on charges of fraud related to transnational call centers, which defrauded European citizens, earning over a billion dollars, according to an investigation. Read more here
● Paata Mandzhgaladze, a representative of the opposition party “Agmashenebeli Strategy,” stated that the new Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze “will become the last prime minister from the Georgian Dream, as they will hand over the government to the opposition following the results of the parliamentary elections in October.”
● A forecast predicts worsening weather throughout the country from February 5 to 8. Heavy snow and fog are expected in the western part, snowstorms and icy roads in mountainous areas. There is a risk of avalanches, hurricane winds, and sea storms up to force 6.
-
Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from January 29-February 2, 2024