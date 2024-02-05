Fatal incident in Yerevan: two residents killed in house explosion

House explosion in Yerevan

On the afternoon of February 5, an explosion occurred in the Nor Aresh area of Yerevan. The Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs’ rescue service reported that two houses collapsed due to the explosion, with neighboring buildings also sustaining damage.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of two town residents, a married couple, from the rubble. Additionally, two more individuals were hospitalized. Kamo Tsutsulyan, the head of the rescue service, informed reporters that “efforts to mitigate the aftermath and provide assistance to the victims have already been completed.”

The official cause of the explosion has not yet been disclosed. According to a statement from the investigative committee, “the reasons behind the explosion and collapse, along with all the circumstances of the incident, will be clarified during the preliminary investigation.” Nonetheless, an investigation has commenced under the charge of “violation of fire safety regulations.”

All the information available at the time.

Condition of the victims

The rescue service released information that R.N. (born in 1938) and H.S. (born in 1994) were found in the debris.

According to the Ministry of Health:

“At the moment, doctors assess the health condition of one of the victims as moderate, the other as stable and severe, he is in the intensive care unit.”

“Several residential buildings were either completely or partially destroyed”

Following the explosion, two houses collapsed entirely, and neighboring buildings suffered significant damage. The Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 357 of the Criminal Code, concerning “violation of fire safety regulations or requirements, resulting in the death of a person or other serious consequences due to negligence.”

In a statement, the law enforcement agency announced the formation of an investigative team tasked with “conducting essential and immediate actions” at the scene.

Neighbors are discussing two scenarios

Local residents informed reporters that they emerged from their homes upon hearing a strong explosion. The most widely discussed speculation among them points to a gas leak.

However, neighbors conveyed to one local publication that “the occupant of house number 23, who has consistently exhibited mental instability, intentionally caused the explosion.”

A resident from the same vicinity, the daughter-in-law of the victim currently hospitalized, did not corroborate this information. She stated that she only knew the young man resided there with his parents and brother.

“Community will assist these families“

The mayor of Yerevan extended condolences to the relatives of the victims and wished a swift recovery to the injured. He wrote on his Facebook page:

“I trust that the investigation will offer clarity on all matters. Rest assured, the community will assist these families to the best of its abilities.”

Pictures from the rescue service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

At the site of the explosion

Operational activities

The rescuers completed their task fairly swiftly

Search and rescue operations at the site of the explosion

Destroyed buildings

Follow us – Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

House explosion in Yerevan