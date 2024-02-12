Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Latest news in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia. Daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video
-
Monday, February 12, Azerbaijan
● According to the final results declared by the central electoral commission, Ilham Aliyev secured an overwhelming 92.12% of the votes cast. The election witnessed a turnout of 76.43%.
● President Aliyev extended congratulations to Irakli Kobakhidze, Georgia’s newly appointed Prime Minister, expressing confidence “in the continued growth and reinforcement of Azerbaijani-Georgian cooperation and strategic partnership for the mutual benefit of both nations and the prosperity of the region”.
● Azerbaijan and Russia are in the process of finalizing the schedule for the next round of negotiations regarding the Russian peacekeeping presence in Karabakh, as announced by Russian ambassador to Baku, Mikhail Yevdokimov.
● The State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan reported plans to relocate 50 internally displaced families to Khankendi and another 50 families to Khojaly within the first half of the year.
● Eyub Çelebi, a member of the youth committee of the Democracy and Welfare Movement, was forcibly detained while on his way from home to a store by people in civilian clothes on Saturday, February 10. His apprehension follows the arrest of the movement’s leader, Professor Gubad Ibadoglu, on July 23, 2023.
● An itinerant polling station will be established in Khankendi for the upcoming Russian presidential election, allowing Russian citizens residing in Azerbaijan to cast their votes. Additionally, a mobile polling station will be set up in Ganja, along with voting facilities at the Russian Embassy in Baku, as confirmed by Russian Ambassador Mikhail Yevdokimov.
● The Jalilabad district has witnessed a surge in measles cases, with 493 residents contracting the disease since November 2023. Among them, 318 are minors and 175 are adults above 18 years of age.
● The Caucasus Muslim Board has announced the price for Azerbaijani pilgrims intending to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage this year, setting it at $5,850, a slight increase from the previous year’s cost of $5,750.
● Oleg Kononenko, commander of the cosmonaut squad of Roscosmos, shared captivating images of Baku captured from space.
-
Monday, February 12, Armenia
● “Armenia is not Russia’s ally in the war against Ukraine. I told Czech TV about as far back as when the hostilities had just begun” – Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with The Telegraph.
● Yesterday, the Armenian Apostolic Church commemorated Bun Barekendan (True Shrovetide), marked by liturgies in churches and festive masquerades and feasts organized by parishioners. This observance precedes the commencement of the 48-day Lenten period leading up to Easter.
● The Armenian Defense Ministry released footage showcasing the training of female soldiers from special forces units.
● Armenian athlete Levon Aghasyan secured the title of vice-champion at the Balkan Athletics Games held in Istanbul. Aghasyan excelled in the triple jump event, achieving a remarkable distance of 16.28 meters.
-
Monday, February 12, Georgia
● Despite the absence of diplomatic relations, Russia aims to enhance ties with Georgia, according to Mikhail Galuzin, deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
“Thanks to the pragmatic stance of the Georgian authorities, the difficult period in relations between our countries, caused by the well-known provocation of Georgian radicals in 2019, has been overcome,” he said.
● The Rustavi shooter, Giorgi Orvelashvili (featured on the photo), who opened fire at the “Istanbul market” on February 9, killing four people, including his uncle, has been put in custody. His brother, reportedly the owner of the firearm used, has also been apprehended.
● Dozens of families from landslide zones in Georgia are waiting for geologists’ conclusions, after which many of them may have to relocate.
Geologists are working in disaster zones in three regions: Achara, in Imereti and Shida Kartli. 11 people died in landslides in Georgia last week.
-
Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from February 5-9, 2024