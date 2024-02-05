Cultural figures in Georgia are calling on MPs to express no confidence in the minister of culture

Protest in Georgia against the minister of culture

Cultural figures in Georgia have urged members of parliament to express no confidence in mnister of culture Thea Tsulukiani and have called for an examination of the ministry’s activities by the state audit service.

The signatories of the statement have also invited everyone to join their protest, scheduled to take place in front of the parliament building at 19:00 on February 5.

The week from February 5 to 9 holds particular significance in Georgia as the parliament will dedicate it to discussions on confidence in the new cabinet of ministers, with Tea Tsulukiani being reappointed as minister of culture.

What specific grievances do cultural workers have against the minister?

“If you retain Thea Tsulukiani in the state system, you are endorsing the irreversible destruction of the country’s cultural identity. You are aligning with the proclaimed terror against conscientious professionals and contributing to the complete cultural isolation of Georgia,” the statement asserts.

The issues highlighted as a result of Thea Tsulukiani’s ministerial tenure include:

The actual destruction of Gelati (referring to the poor quality restoration of an ancient architectural monument in Western Georgia conducted by the ministry of culture).

Destruction of archaeological sites.

Impeding scientists from engaging in professional activities.

Persecution of cultural figures continues.

Hundreds of professionals from different fields are compelled to participate in boycotts.

Educational spaces are losing their autonomy.

The budget of the National Film Center was spent on a trip to Berlin for agitators from the ruling party.

Literary processes are unduly delayed.

Employees of cultural institutions are illegally dismissed, and the ministry often prevails in labor disputes.

Specialists in scientific and creative fields are being replaced by employees from the penitentiary system.

“We urge parliamentarians – each of you is obligated to demand an examination of the ministry of culture’s activities by the state audit service. You are obligated to express no confidence in Thea Tsulukiani! If the extensive list of damages she has inflicted on the cultural sphere is inconsequential to you, then be pragmatic because spring will be heated,” reads the appeal from Georgian cultural representatives.

Background of the protest against the minister of culture

On June 11, 2023, the ministry of culture announced a reorganization at the National Film Center. Deputy director Nino Kukhalashvili was terminated, and changes were made to the charter.

Subsequently, new appointments were made.

Koba Khubunaya, the head of the economic department of the мinistry of сulture, became the acting director. He previously served as the deputy head of the national agency for crime prevention, execution of non-custodial sentences, and probation in 2021. Before that, Khubunaya was a financial adviser at the ministry of justice.

Filmmakers protested against this decision, and soon, they were joined by writers, translators, and publishers. They expressed concern that “professional film center staff are being replaced by correctional officers and politically charged individuals with questionable backgrounds.”

Before this, minister of culture conducted a reorganization at the National Museum of Georgia, resulting in some employees resigning. Subsequently, these employees won a lawsuit against Tsulukiani in court, and she was ordered to pay monetary compensation. However, none of them were reinstated in their positions.

Recent developments are connected to the House of Writers in Tbilisi, where the ministry of culture appointed Georgian Dream deputy Ketevan Dumbadze as the head. The former director, Natalia Lomouri, was dismissed. Ketevan Dumbadze was among those who supported the bill on foreign agents in March 2023.

The filmmakers’ movement joined the protest of writers and publishers, expressing their disobedience to the “repressive, anti-democratic, and anti-state policies of the ministry of culture.” Cinema representatives emphasized that “the appointment of Dumbadze as the head of the House of Writers is another attempt at the deliberate destruction of culture in Georgia.”