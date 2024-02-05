Georgian authorities intercept explosives en route from Ukraine to Russia



Georgia’s SGB intercepted explosives from Ukraine

The Georgian State Security Service reported that several units of special equipment and a significant amount of explosives were seized on the border between Russia and Georgia. The explosives were being transported from Ukraine to the Russian Federation via Georgia.

According to the State Security Service, seven Georgian citizens were involved in the delivery of the 14 kilograms of explosives to Georgia. The counter-terrorism center seized the explosives, monitored its movement across the country, and intercepted one of the containers en route to the Russian Federation.

Statement by the Georgian State Security Service

According to the agency, the explosives were concealed in two batteries designed for an electric car, serving as containers. They were discovered during the search of the vehicle by the anti-terrorist center’s personnel.

As per the SGB, each battery contained six explosive devices.

A specialized demining team confiscated them and forwarded them to the Interior Ministry for examination. To maintain secrecy, law enforcement discreetly substituted the explosives with dummy materials to monitor the cargo’s movement and apprehend those involved in its shipment.

The progression of the cargo was monitored by the counter-terrorist center’s personnel. The primary objective of the investigation was to identify the customers, perpetrators, and any other individuals potentially linked to the transportation of the cargo. Furthermore, it aimed to ascertain the route of the explosives and their ultimate intended use.



It has been determined that the explosive devices contain C-4 military explosives, capable of being activated using an electric detonator and a special timer. The total weight of the explosive material is 14 kilograms.

The containers also held six units of detonators and six units of special keys. Each of the six individual boxes containing explosive devices was equipped with an electronic activation timer, with the activation time already programmed.

Law enforcement officials clarified that the preliminary examination indicated that all six devices were crafted by a high-level specialist and were intended to have a broad kill radius.

It has been determined that the explosive devices contain C-4 military explosives that can be activated using an electric detonator and a special timer. The total weight of the explosives reaches 14 kilograms.

The containers also held six units of detonators and six units of special keys.

The same number of electronic activation timers were installed in all six individual boxes of the explosive devices, in which the activation time had already been programmed.

Law enforcement officials explained that the initial examination revealed that all six devices were manufactured by a high-level specialist and were designed for a wide kill radius.

According to the agency, following complex actions conducted by the counter-terrorism center, and based on testimonies from questioned witnesses and audio files discovered, it was determined that the explosives were transported from Odessa via Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey to Georgia on January 19. They were brought through the Sarpi checkpoint on the Turkish-Georgian border in a minivan owned by a citizen of Ukraine. Subsequently, the cargo was intended to reach Russia, specifically Voronezh, through the “Daryal” checkpoint.

Through operational-search and investigative measures, it was found that seven people from Georgia, three from Ukraine, and three from Armenia were involved in importing explosives into Georgia. Their movement through the country’s territory has been established. An attempt was made to take one container with three explosive devices out of Georgia, while the second container, also containing three devices, was left in Tbilisi. The cargo was intercepted and seized by the employees of the anti-terrorist center while attempting to transfer the explosives to Russia, as reported by the SGB.