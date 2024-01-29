Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Monday, January 29, Georgia. Government and opposition representatives will discuss implementing nine EU recommendations for Georgia's candidate status
● Today, a working meeting will be held in the parliament building to discuss the prospects of implementing nine recommendations given to Georgia as conditions for being granted candidate status for EU accession. Opposition representatives are expected to participate. Read more about the conditions here
● Abkhazian authorities rejected a visit from Toivo Klaar, the EU’s special representative. Klaar expressed regret over “Abkhazia closing,” emphasizing it should not become a victim of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Read more here
● Protests in Tbilisi demand the release of professor Akaki Chikobava and graduate student Giorgi Khasay, Protests in Tbilisi demand the release of professor Akaki Chikobava and graduate student Giorgi Khasay, both in pre-trial detention, facing charges related to violence and property damage during protests on January 23 against the eviction of a family due to an unpaid bank loan. Read more here
● Georgian Dream Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze urged against criticizing the church, stating “it weakens the country.”
● Republican Hospital employees in Tbilisi continued their protest against the closure and demolition project. Authorities plan to replace it with a new medical center, offering compensation and employment to all staff.
● Azerbaijanis in Georgia rallied at the EU office, urging an end to perceived “Western discrimination and double standards towards Azerbaijan.” The protesters also chanted slogans “against Armenian terrorism.”
● A man, armed with a knife, who attempted to rob the Bank of Georgia building in Senaki on January 26, was charged by the prosecutor’s office.
● In Khashuri, a 51-year-old man was arrested and accused of raping a minor. The suspect denies guilt. His lawyer stated that the only evidence in the case is the testimony of the victim.
● Emergency services rescued about 90 people from the snow over the weekend in the Dusheti region, where cars were stranded on roads blocked by snow.
Monday, January 29, Azerbaijan. "Relations between Baku and Paris are at the lowest level," - Foreign Ministry
● “Relations between Baku and Paris are at the lowest level,” stated Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. He emphasized France’s role in systematic actions against Azerbaijan and pledged an adequate response, asserting that Azerbaijan will not leave such actions unanswered.
● This morning, another 27 families of internally displaced persons (115 people) relocated to the city of Fizuli for permanent residence. To date, 527 families (1,958 people) have been provided with accommodation in Fizuli.
● After four months in a coma, Azerbaijani soldier Gadzhiali Gasimov, wounded during an anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh in September 2023, passed away.
● Azerbaijanis in Georgia held a rally at the Tbilisi EU office, demanding an end to discrimination and double standards. They also chanted slogans against Armenian terrorism.
● In the Jalilabad district, a 4-month-old boy died from complications of measles, diagnosed with unspecified pneumonia.
● FIDE recognized Azerbaijani specialist Grandmaster Jahangir Agaragimov as the coach of the year in the category “Best Coach of the Year for Teenagers.” Agaragimov’s students achieved success as winners and medalists in various age groups at the European Championship.
Monday, January 29, Armenia. "Yerevan invited Baku to sign a non-aggression pact if the peace treaty signing takes longer than expected," - Nikol Pashinyan
● Armenia celebrated Army Day, with the leadership visiting the Yerablur military pantheon on the 32nd anniversary of the army’s creation, laying flowers at the Karabakh war memorial (pictured).
● “We offered Baku to sign a non-aggression treaty if signing a peace treaty takes longer than expected,” said Nikol Pashinyan.
● Baku confirmed receiving the eighth package of peace treaty proposals from Yerevan.
● Fitch agency projects Armenia’s economic growth at 6% in 2024 and 4.9% in 2025, highlighting geopolitical risks amid contentious issues between Yerevan and Baku.
● The first court hearing challenging the legality of Tigran Avinyan’s assumption of the Yerevan mayor’s office is scheduled for March 5. Avinyan, an ally of the current prime minister, took office in October 2023 as the sole candidate. He is accused of assuming the mayoral position in Yerevan in the absence of a quorum in the Council of Elders that elected him.
