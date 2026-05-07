Author of Magnitsky Act urges UK to impose sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili

Bill Browder, the architect of the Magnitsky Act, has called on the UK to impose sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili.

He made the remarks during a discussion in London on recent developments in Georgia and the case of journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli.

Bill Browder said: “The way he [Vladimir Putin] ultimately gained control over Georgia came down to one man — Bidzina Ivanishvili. It cost him far less than sending in an army. Ivanishvili made his fortune in Russia, and I am certain there is all kinds of compromising material on him.

“Since coming to power, he has largely acted in Russia’s interests. He has done so to such an extent that there is now little difference between the way Russia oppresses its own people and the way Georgia’s government treats its citizens. Some of the details I heard here today were new even to me. The description of what happened to Mzia Amaghlobeli follows exactly the same pattern Russia uses against its own people. Denial of medical care, beatings and similar treatment all come straight from the same playbook. There is no real difference anymore between the actions of Russia and Georgia.

“What is happening now is inhumane, and we all understand why they are doing it. This is how dictators behave. This is how Soviet-style regimes, Russians and the KGB operate. What can we do in response?

“Ivanishvili is an oligarch and billionaire whose money is spread across the world. Why was the Magnitsky Act created in the first place? It was designed to target specific oligarchs who violate human rights, instead of punishing the population of an entire country.

“He also has assets in the United Kingdom. At the end of 2025, I spoke about Ivanishvili before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee and explained how the Magnitsky Act should be used against him. The United States later imposed sanctions on him, and I am sure that has caused him serious discomfort.

“However, he also appears to have assets in the UK, which has not yet sanctioned him. We should begin working on that. In fact, it is very simple. If the United Kingdom truly believes in human rights, freedom of the press and all the values the British government regularly claims to defend, then it should impose sanctions on Ivanishvili, as well as on all the judges and prosecutors involved in what I consider the unlawful, inhumane and rights-violating imprisonment of Mzia.”

What is the Magnitsky Act?

Sergei Magnitsky was a 37-year-old Russian tax adviser and lawyer of Ukrainian origin who accused Russian officials of corruption and abuse of power. Russian authorities arrested him in 2008 after he exposed what was described as one of the largest financial fraud schemes in Russian history. He died in prison 11 months later.

The Magnitsky Act was passed by the US Congress in 2012. The law initially aimed to hold Russian officials accountable for Magnitsky’s death.

Under an expanded version adopted in 2016, US authorities gained the power to impose sanctions on foreign government officials around the world over human rights violations. The measures allow the US to freeze assets held on American territory and ban entry into the country.

Sanctions against Ivanishvili



