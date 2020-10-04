Fighting in Karabakh. Live updates, photos, videos
Since September 27, large-scale military operations have continued around Nagorno-Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia. More than 200 people have been killed, both military servicemen and civilians among them. There are thousands of wounded.
Azerbaijan tracks journalists in Karabakh - Nagorno Karabakh Foreign Ministry
Azerbaijan has formed special groups that track the movements of journalists covering the fighting, the ministry said in a statement:
“The Azerbaijani army took concrete action and started shelling both local journalists and journalists who arrived from Armenia and from abroad.”
For shelling groups of journalists, Azerbaijan focuses on broadcasting live broadcasts and video materials from the places of hostilities.
“Taking into account the current situation, in particular the real direct threat to the physical safety and life of journalists, including foreign citizens, it was decided to temporarily move them to a new information center located in a safe place,” the Foreign Ministry said.
In Stepanakert they hit civilian targets again - military expert
In the morning of October 4, information appeared that several explosions thundered in the center of the Karabakh capital at once. Representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page minutes ago:
“At present, civilian objects are being shelled in Stepanakert again.”
According to the press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan, there is a firefight in the zone of the Karabakh conflict, in some areas low intensity fire from artillery means is being conducted.
Fighting in Karabakh: Day 8. Brief overview
Fighting in and around Karabakh has been on-going for eight days.
• The total number of dead Armenian soldiers has exceeded 200, the number of wounded is not reported. How many Azerbaijani soldiers died is unknown. Only civilian casualties are reported: 19 killed, 63 injured. The only information about the casualties among the military remains the report of the Khazar center, published on September 27: 11 casualties among the military. Experts suggest many military personnel have died, given the intensity of the fighting, which has been going on for eight days.
• Azerbaijan stated that its army took control of seven villages in Jabrayil and Fizuli regions (adjacent to Karabakh and under its control since the Karabakh war in the early 1990s).
• The Azerbaijani military raised their national flag in the village of Madagiz in Karabakh, which was taken on October 3. President Ilham Aliyev said that the village was returned to its Azerbaijani name – Sugovushan.
• President of Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan went to the front and called the hostilities a ‘holy war’.
• The Foreign Ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh called on the international community to recognise the independence of the republic “in order to ensure the rights of its residents to life and peaceful development.”
• A delegation of the Armenian parliament headed by Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan urgently left for Karabakh.
• The special services of Armenia published materials about the participation of mercenaries from Turkey in the hostilities on the side of Azerbaijan. A video has been circulated that allegedly provides a recording of the militants’ conversations and presents the evidence available.
• President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made policy statements.
• Ilham Aliyev, among other things, named his condition for the cessation of hostilities and the start of negotiations: all Armenian military servicemen must leave Karabakh and adjacent regions of Azerbaijan according to an agreed schedule.
• Nikol Pashinyan reiterated the “unprecedented aggression of Azerbaijan” and called on “every citizen of Armenia and Karabakh to devote themselves to the Victory.” “Victory, only victory and exclusively victory is what we expect in the end!” Pashinyan concluded his address.
• French President Emmanuel Macron called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and called for a truce and the resumption of the negotiation process. Aliyev placed all responsibility for the escalation on the Armenian side.
• The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (the main facilitator of the negotiation process in the Karabakh conflict) called for a humanitarian truce to remove the bodies of dead servicemen.
• Armenian PM addresses public on 7th day of fighting – main messages
News, reports, photos / videos on military operations in Karabakh for October 3, 2020
