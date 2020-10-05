Fighting in Karabakh. Live updates, photos, videos
Since September 27, large-scale military operations have continued around Nagorno-Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia. More than 300 people have been killed, both military servicemen and civilians among them. There are thousands of wounded.
-
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry disseminated video from Talish village
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has distributed video footage from the Talish village of the Terter region.
Yesterday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced the capture of this village by the Azerbaijani army.
-
24 dead, 121 wounded: Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office announces losses
The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan disseminated information about civilian casualties as a result of shelling by Armenian armed forces.
“From September 27 until today, 24 civilians have been killed, 121 people were injured,” the message says.
-
"The fighting can be extended to the entire territory of Azerbaijan" - press secretary of the President of Karabakh
Vahram Poghosyan wrote about this on his Facebook page and gave reasons for this decision:
– Karabakh is now involved in the fight against international terrorism and “there are serious grounds for this statement, which are not limited to expert assessments”
– Having declared war on Karabakh, Azerbaijan refused to negotiate under the auspices of the three co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group and chose force to resolve the issue
– From the first day of the outbreak of hostilities, Azerbaijan has purposefully bombed peaceful settlements, using weapons prohibited by various international conventions
– In military operations against Karabakh, Azerbaijan attracted mercenary terrorists, the presence of which is also confirmed by various international centers.
Vahram Poghosyan states that all this gives “the legal right to transfer operations to the entire territory of Azerbaijan in order to clear it of terrorist groups.
The press secretary of the NK president sums up his post on the social network by the fact that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the consequences.
-
Fierce battles are in progress - Armenian Defense Ministry
On the night of October 4-5 and at present, battles of varying intensity continue in the Karabakh conflict zone, reports the press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan:
“At the moment the enemy is delivering missile strikes to Stepanakert with great intensity. The enemy resumed offensive operations in the southern direction of the Artsakh front … The units of the Defense Army are making a worthy response to the enemy forces. ”
Ստեփանակերտում կրկին հրետակոծվում են քաղաքացիական օբյեկտները
Posted by Ջեմնյուզ – JAMnews Armenian on ორშაბათი, 05 ოქტომბერი, 2020
-
Azerbaijan's territory underwent rocket fire from Armenia - Defense Ministry
On the morning of October 5, the technical means of the radar systems of the Azerbaijani air defense forces recorded the launch of a rocket fired at Azerbaijan from launching positions in the Jermuk, Gafan and Berd regions of Armenia, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
“For several days, the enemy, pinned down along the entire front, has been systematically launching missile strikes from the territory of Armenia against the densely populated regions of Azerbaijan and civilian infrastructure on the territory of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the Armenian Defense Ministry denies the fact of shelling the territory of Azerbaijan from Armenia and states that it was fired from the occupied territories. Such irresponsible and criminal actions of Armenia purposefully force Azerbaijan to retaliate, ”the message says.
-
The city of Terter was attacked, two people were injured – media
The Armenian Armed Forces continue to fire at Tartar using heavy artillery, reports Qafqazinfo.
Two citizens, Taleh Novruzov (born in 1981) and Davud Suleimanov (born in 1993), were wounded by fragments of a shell that fell into the center of the city at night, the report said. They are hospitalized.
-
Fighting in Karabakh: Day 9. Brief overview
• The sides did not provide any new figures on military casualties yesterday. Azerbaijan reported that 24 civilians had been killed, and 111 others injured. Earlier, Armenia said over 200 soldiers had died since the outbreak of the hostilities on September 27. Experts suggest that the casualties among the military on both sides may be very high, given the intensity of the fighting.
• Azerbaijan said Armenia had launched a missile attack on Mingachevir, an Azerbaijani city that is home to the country’s key hydroelectric power plant. It published photos and videos which it said confirmed this, and claimed the missiles had been repelled. Armenia denied the attack had ever happened.
• The heavy mortar shelling of the Karabakh capital, Stepanakert, by the Azerbaijani military continued. Many people were wounded, many buildings are damaged. There were also reports of a bomb attack on the city of Shushi (called Shusha in Azerbaijan).
• The Armenian forces launched an artillery attack Ganja, the second largest city in Azerbaijan. One local resident was killed, and four others were injured.
• President of Karabakh Araik Harutyunyan said that “important military facilities in Azerbaijan are being held at gunpoint” and promised to launch hostilities deep in the territory of Azerbaijan – in response to the attacks on Stepanakert and other cities and villages in Karabakh. He called on Azerbaijani civilians to “leave the residential areas where your terrorist army’s positions are deployed to avoid casualties.”
• The Azerbaijani army seized the town of Jabrail and nine more villages (making it sixteen) in the Jabrail region, one of the seven regions surrounding Karabakh that have been controlled by the Karabakh authorities after the war in the early 1990s. Azerbaijan released photos and videos to confirm this. Karabakh responded by saying that that “Azerbaijan has repeatedly attempted offensives in the conflict zone, however all its attacks have failed as a result of the actions of the Karabakh Defense Army.”
• In an interview to the German newspaper Bild, Armenia’s prime minister said: “Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia have become the front of civilization. Armenians in the South Caucasus are the last obstacle to Turkey’s expansion to the north, southeast and east […] Turkey’s actions are aimed at restoring the Turkish empire. If the world community […] fails to properly understand the geopolitical significance of what is happening, Europe will have to expect Turkey near Vienna soon.”
• Azerbaijan’s reports that the president of Karabakh had been gravely wounded were denied in Karabakh.
• German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and supported the joint statement that the presidents of Russia, France and the United States had made earlier as the chairmen of the OSCE Minsk Group (the facilitator in in the Karabakh negotiations). The Group has called on the sides to immediately cease hostilities and resume negotiations. At the very least, a humanitarian pause needs to be agreed on to allow the sides retrieve the bodies of their military from the zone of fighting, Merkel said.
• “Iran supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” chief of staff of the president of Iran Mahmoud Vaezi said. “The end of the Armenian occupation will be a guarantee of stability in the region.”
-
News, reports, photos / videos on military operations in Karabakh for October 4, 2020