Fighting in Karabakh. Live updates, photos, videos
Since September 27, large-scale military operations have continued around Nagorno-Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia. More than 150 people have been killed, both military servicemen and civilians among them. There are thousands of wounded.
Karabakh President went to the front
Arayik Harutyunyan said that he was going to the front line together with the troops to defend the homeland:
“I will be more useful at the front than in the rear. This is a holy war.”
He called on everyone to immediately defend their homeland.
French President Emmanuel Macron called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
During the telephone conversation, the French leader expressed concern about the ongoing fighting on the front line in Nagorno-Karabakh, called for a truce and an early resumption of the negotiation process.
In response, Aliyev said that the settlements of Azerbaijan were under rocket fire, as a result of which 19 civilians were killed, more than 60 people were injured, and hundreds of houses were destroyed.
The Azerbaijani army is conducting a counter-offensive and has liberated part of its internationally recognized territory from occupation, Ilham Aliyev said. He also noted that we will disrupt the negotiation process, Armenia has dealt a tangible blow to the peace process of resolving the conflict. Aliyev blamed the Armenian side for the escalation of tensions on the line of contact.
Brief overview of events for the morning of October 3
The seventh day of military operations in Karabakh has begun.
• The total number of killed Armenian soldiers has risen to 107. The number of Azerbaijani soldiers killed is not reported. The only information remains the message of the Khazar center, published on September 27: 11 casualties among the military. Experts suggest that many military personnel have died, given the intensity of the fighting, which has been going on for the seventh day.
• Dozens of civilians killed on both sides.
• Azerbaijan stated that its army took control of the village of Madagiz in Karabakh.
• The Azerbaijani armed forces conducted a very heavy rocket attack on Stepanakert, the capital of Karabakh, all day on October 2. A lot of damage was done to buildings. Dozens of local residents were wounded (live photo report from Stepanakert on October 2).
• Armenia has imposed restrictions on travel to Karabakh – only humanitarian transportation is possible.
• Again there was mutual shelling of cities and villages on the territory of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and not only in Karabakh.
• The authorities of both countries reiterated that they hold each other fully responsible for the outbreak of hostilities.
• Both countries accuse each other of using detachments of foreign mercenary fighters, and each denies that foreign military is fighting on its side.
• International media published reports on the attraction of fighters from Turkey and Syria to Azerbaijan. This was also stated by the President of France.
• A telephone conversation took place between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Russia, one of the main topics was “the participation of foreign fighters from the Middle East in the conflict.”
• The Turkish President reiterated his full support for Azerbaijan and said that “the struggle will continue until the liberation of Karabakh from occupation.”
• Azerbaijan demanded France’s exclusion from the OSCE Minsk Group. Armenia stated that Turkey should be excluded. The Minsk Group is the main facilitator of the negotiation process in the Karabakh conflict, the main members are Russia, France and the United States. Also in the group are Belarus, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Finland, Turkey, and Azerbaijan and Armenia themselves.
News, reports, photos / videos on military operations in Karabakh for October 2, 2020
