The Prime Minister of Armenia addresses public. What he said and what was expected of him

On the seventh day of hostilities around Karabakh, the Armenian Prime Minister made a live broadcast. In a commentary for JAMnews, the Armenian expert said that Nikol Pashinyan’s message was long awaited in Armenia – but it did not answer the main expectations.

Nikol Pashinyan’s speech was announced in advance, and people were waiting for him – the prime minister’s rating, with small differences, has remained unprecedentedly high since the leader of the 2018 velvet revolution came to power.

He spoke about the situation on the line of contact with the Azerbaijani armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, about the losses – both of his own and of the enemy.

The main emphasis of his speech was the undoubted victory and support of the spirit of the inhabitants of Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh and the Armenian diaspora living in different countries of the world.

The main points of Pashinyan’s address

• The scale of the aggression of Azerbaijan and Turkey is unprecedented. Experts say such fighting has never taken place in the 21st century.

• For a week the Armenian people have been fighting against the aggressor.

• Hundreds of tanks, military equipment, missiles, planes, UAVs are attacking Karabakh posts.

• Turkey is involved in the hostilities, the Turkish command is involved in the conduct of battles. Both mercenaries and militants from the Middle East are involved in the conflict.

• There are many casualties among the military and civilians.

• At the same time, the Azerbaijani army has not yet been able to solve any of the tasks assigned to it.

• Azerbaijan has lost several thousand servicemen, and their bodies are everywhere on the line of contact.

• In some directions, the position of troops is difficult, but the army is fighting heroically.

• The aggressor came not only outside the territory, their goal is to destroy the people, to continue the Armenian genocide.

• A few minutes ago, the Karabakh Defense Army launched an offensive.

• Each of the residents of Armenia and Karabakh must devote himself to the Victory.

“Each of us must be ready to be at the forefront of this victory. Victory, only victory and exclusively victory – this is what we expect in the end!” – with these words, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan concluded his speech.

Commentary

Political commentator Naira Hayrumyan in an interview with JAMnews:

“Fierce battles in Artsakh have been going on for a week now, and there is a certain tiredness from the high pace and scale of hostilities.

It seemed that today diplomatic efforts would lead to certain agreements, and the only question was on what terms.

Everyone was waiting for good news. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s message was delivered – which did not answer the main expectations.

Some were waiting the recognition of the independence of Karabakh by Armenia, others were awaiting the conclusion of an armistice, and others were hoping for an international consensus against the terrorist attacks of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

But there was only a call to prepare for a victorious war, which added even more uncertainty to the political perspective.

Everyone understands that this is an extremely serious issue – with the involvement of geopolitical circles, superpowers, regional actors, who are now, probably, clarifying the terms of a future agreement.

But the whole burden has to be borne by the belligerent peoples, small Karabakh and Armenia, which are forced to defend themselves and repel massive attacks.

The key powers have recognised the use of terrorist mercenaries recruited by Turkey and Azerbaijan in Karabakh. However, only condemning statements were made, without effective sanctions.

In fact, there is no consensus among the world powers on the terms of a future truce.This means that there will be shooting, people killed, houses and infrastructure destroyed. It will not be possible to agree on anything yet.”