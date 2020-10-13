Karabakh fighting continues despite truce. Updates, video/photo
Fierce fighting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian armies in Karabakh broke out on September 27. Officially, more than 600 people have been killed among servicemen and civilians on both sides and thousands have been wounded.
Unofficially, the statistics are much higher. Both sides reported enormous losses of equipment on the other side and accuse each other of spreading misinformation.
On October 10, a ceasefire agreement was signed in Moscow to return to peace talks in the previous format.
-
"What Z. Mnatsakanyan said is traditionally replete with a number of contradictory moments" - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry
The press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the statement of Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan during a press conference in Moscow.
“What Z. Mnatsakanyan said during his official visit to the Russian Federation is traditionally replete with a number of contradictory moments and is aimed at giving a wrong idea of the situation around the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and thereby distracting the international community.
These are provocative statements and other measures that seriously damage the negotiation process and lead it to a dead end. Among these measures are also numerous practical actions to consolidate the results of Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan and the long-term military occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan recognized by the international community, “the statement says.
-
"Baku does not fulfill its obligations" - Armenian Foreign Minister
On October 13, within the framework of his official visit to Moscow, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schoffer (USA), as well as with the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk. French Co-Chair Stéphane Visconti participated in the meeting remotely.
During the meeting, the head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry said that Baku is not fulfilling its obligations to cease fire in the Karabakh conflict zone. Mnatsakanyan stressed that, despite the joint statement at the ministerial level on a ceasefire since October 10, Azerbaijan “deliberately takes aim at the civilian population and infrastructure.” He again insisted on the need to introduce verification mechanisms as an important means of ceasefire in the Karabakh conflict zone.
-
"Azerbaijan continues to grossly violate the humanitarian truce regime" - press secretary of the President of Karabakh
Azerbaijan began large-scale hostilities early in the morning along the entire perimeter of the frontline, Vahram Poghosyan, press secretary of the President of Nagorno-Karabakh, writes on his Facebook page:
“Artillery pieces are also used to strike at settlements. Several thousand terrorist mercenaries are participating in active hostilities from the Azerbaijani side. The Defense Army is fighting heavy battles trying to repel the enemy’s advance. “
-
The general situation on the front line remained tense - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
“The Armenian armed forces, which grossly violated the humanitarian ceasefire regime, shell the territory of the Goranboy, Terter, Agjabedi and Aghdam regions.
The subdivisions of the armed forces of Armenia, which did not comply with the humanitarian ceasefire, attempted to attack the positions of the Azerbaijani army in some directions of the front in small groups, carrying out regrouping and redeployment of forces.
On the night of October 12-13, the general situation on the front line in the Agdera-Agdam and Fizuli-Hadrut directions remained tense.
The troops of the Azerbaijani army, observing the humanitarian truce regime, retain their operational advantage on the entire front, ”the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
-
Ministry of Defense of Armenia: tensions remained at night, Azerbaijan resumed active hostilities in the morning
In the morning, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces resumed operations in the southern, northern, northeastern and eastern directions, they are accompanied by active rocket and artillery fire. Defense Ministry spokesman Shushan Stepanyan reports that special activity is observed in the north-eastern direction of the front.
According to her, the Armenian side is taking appropriate measures to suppress the fire and disrupt the plans of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in all directions.
The Armenian Defense Ministry denies the accusations against itself that it is firing in the direction of the Terter and Agjabed regions of Azerbaijan.
“With this absolutely false information, the Azerbaijani side prepares the ground for aggressive actions against peaceful settlements … The Armenian side is observing a humanitarian ceasefire and suppressing the offensive operations of Azerbaijan, which violates it,” Shushan Stepanyan writes on his Facebook page.
-
France 24 correspondent complained about obstacles to work in Azerbaijan
A journalist for the French TV channel France 24 – one of only a few representatives of the international press that Azerbaijan has allowed in – warns viewers that they cannot cover the conflict the way they want.
The journalist tells the viewers that the “nanny” from the government of Azerbaijan is with them all the time – the person who tells them what and where to shoot. This makes it “very difficult” to get a true picture of what’s going on.
-
Brief summary of events for the morning of October 13
17th day of fighting in Karabakh
• Despite the ceasefire signed on the night of October 10, massive shelling of settlements continues on both sides.
• From the Armenian side, it is reported that 532 soldiers and 31 civilians have been killed since the beginning of the fighting on September 27. The exact data on the wounded has not been reported.
• The Azeri side reports only information about civilian casualties – 42 dead, 206 wounded since the beginning of the fighting on September 27.
• Experts suggest that the number of civilian and military casualties on both sides is much higher, given that large-scale fighting and shelling has been going on for three weeks.
• There are ongoing conflicting reports from the parties about who has control of the city of Hadrut in Karabakh. The Armenian side reported a massive bombing of the city throughout the day.
• The Armenian Foreign Minister met in Moscow with the Russian Foreign Minister. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stated after the meeting that “Armenia has been and remains the guarantor of the security of Nagorno-Karabakh, for which what is happening today is a question of existence”.
• Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in an interview with the Turkish TV channel Haber Global, accused Armenia of “vile PR” and said that he could not say exactly when negotiations would begin.
-
