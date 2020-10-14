Karabakh, fighting continues. Hourly updates, reports, video/photo
Fierce fighting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian armies in Karabakh broke out on September 27. Officially, more than 600 people have been killed among servicemen and civilians on both sides and thousands have been wounded.
Unofficially, the statistics are much higher. Both sides reported enormous losses of equipment on the other side and accuse each other of spreading misinformation.
On October 10, a ceasefire agreement was signed in Moscow to return to peace talks in the previous format.
-
Civilian killed as a result of shelling in Terter region - Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan
This morning, the Armenian armed forces subjected the territory of the Terter region to an intensive rocket and artillery fire, the press service of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office reported.
“At about 9 o’clock in the morning as a result of shelling, a resident of the village of Narly, Terter region, Adavat Akhundov, born in 1969, was killed,” the ministry said in a statement.
-
Another missile system hit - Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported “the destruction at 08:36 of another missile system located in the border regions of Armenia near the occupied Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan.”
“The missiles of the complex, like the previous ones, were aimed at Ganja, Mingachevir and other peaceful cities of Azerbaijan, the ministry said.
There are no civilian objects in the territory where the destroyed complex was installed, ”the ministry’s press service said.
-
"Azerbaijani Armed Forces attacked military equipment, no casualties" - Armenian Defense Ministry
The statement of the department says that the blow was struck on the territory of the Republic of Armenia on October 14, on the basis of the assumption that “the equipment was ready to strike at the peaceful settlements of Azerbaijan.”
The Armenian Ministry of Defense considers this assumption to be unfounded and states that so far not a single shot has been fired in the direction of Azerbaijan from the territory of Armenia.
“At the same time, we declare that from now on, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia reserve the right, according to the same logic, to strike at any military object or military movement in Azerbaijan.”
The Ministry of Defense assigns all responsibility for changing the logic of hostilities to the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan.
-
Stable tension remained on the contact line at night, fighting continues in the morning - Ministry of Defense of Karabakh
It is reported that artillery battles took place in some areas at night, and in the morning the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, violating the humanitarian ceasefire, resumed shelling in three directions of the front.
“The units of the Defense Army are taking adequate actions in all directions of the front line to stop the offensive actions of the enemy,” the statement of the Defense Ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh says.
-
A number of settlements came under fire - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
“On the night of October 13-14, the situation on the Agdere-Aghdam and Fizuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil areas of the front remained tense.
At night, units of the armed forces of Armenia attacked the positions of the Azerbaijani army in some areas of the front. As a result of the measures taken, they were thrown back, suffering losses.
The territory of Terter, Agdam and Agjabedi regions is under artillery fire in the morning. The Azerbaijani army is taking adequate measures.
The troops of the Azerbaijani army, observing the humanitarian ceasefire, retain their operational advantage along the entire front, ”the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
-
Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan: "Operational-tactical missile systems have been neutralized"
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has announced the neutralization of operational-tactical missile systems, brought to a state of readiness.
“On October 14, at about 01:00, the Armenian side recorded the deployment of several operational-tactical missile systems with ballistic missiles at the launching position in the border zone with the occupied Kelbajar region of Azerbaijan.
The missile systems deployed in this territory were aimed at the civilian population and civilian infrastructure in Ganja, Mingachevir and other cities of Azerbaijan.
The Azerbaijani army has taken preventive measures to curb the missile strike and prevent a repetition of another war crime similar to the one committed by Armenia on October 11 in Ganja.
As a result, operational-tactical missile systems were neutralized as a legitimate military target, and they were brought to a state of readiness to deliver fire strikes.
We declare that the entire responsibility for the aggravation of the situation rests entirely with the military-political regime of Armenia, ”the press service of the department reads.
-
Summary of events as of the morning of October 14
Day 18 since the beginning of fighting in Karabakh.
• The 72-hour truce agreed upon by the parties to the fighting in Moscow on the night of October 10 has come to an end. Regardless, the ceasefire was not respected, and fighting continued after the signing, and fierce fighting and mass shelling of settlements on both sides was observed.
• The parties accuse each other of violating the humanitarian truce.
• The International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent were thus unable to organise the mutual transfer of the bodies of the dead.
• On October 13, conflicting reports from the sides continued as to who controls the city of Hadrut in Karabakh.
• The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has released a video to prove the presence of Azerbaijani troops in Hadrut.
• However, it turned out to have been filmed in a village near the city.
• Karabakh: the battle for Hadrut and why it’s important
• Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met in Moscow with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (facilitating the negotiation process in the Karabakh conflict) from Russia and the United States.
• The meeting was also attended by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.
• Mnatsakanyan stated that Azerbaijan “is deliberately targeting the civilian population and infrastructure” in Karabakh.
• The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a refutation of this statement by the Armenian Foreign Minister.
• Baku believes that Yerevan ‘is trying to distract the international community from its actions to consolidate the results of Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan.’
-
News, reports, photos / videos on military operations in Karabakh for October 13, 2020