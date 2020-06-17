Chechen leader Kadyrov: Georgian journalist Gabunia should get on his knees and ask for forgiveness

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov has issued a statement refuting accusations he put a hit on Georgian journalist Giorgi Gabunia, but urged him to “get on his knees and apologize.”

Kadyrov’s statement was published on his telegram channel.

Director of opposition-minded TV channel Mtavari Archi Nika Gvaramia said that a hired killer had been detained in Tbilisi, who was sent by Ramzan Kadyrov to murder journalist Giorgi Gabunia who cursed Russian President Vladimir Putin live on the air last year in July.

The detention of the suspect was also confirmed by law enforcement bodies of Georgia.

Ramzan Kadyrov, December 2018. REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov

The President of Chechnya calls Gabunia a “failed journalist,” and the accusations of assassination as “fables from people offended by fate.”

“Gentlemen, believe me, if someone acts on my instructions, he will fulfill it, and if the task needs to be completed quietly, then nobody, and even more so your countries that are in deep stagnation [ed. Georgia and Ukraine, from where the accusations are being made against Kadyrov] they will not find out about this,” Kadyrov said.

At the same time, he writes that Gabunia must apologize: