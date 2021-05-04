JAMnews is hiring!

We’re officially on the search for a new staffer to join our cross-Caucasus team.

The position entails two sets of responsibilities – one as the editor of the English-language content on our website, www.jam-news.net, and the second as the social media manager in charge of JAMnews’ English-language accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

Editorial responsibilities will include:

– managing English translations of the content published on the JAMnews website, making sure that they are stylistically consistent, grammatically accurate, and reflective of regional sensitivities

– adapting English texts to a wider audience, abridging them or providing them with additional detail to make them more comprehensible for foreign audiences

Responsibilities as the manager of JAMnews’ English-language accounts on Facebook and Twitter will include:

– Developing and implementing the strategy for building up JAMnews’ presence on the platforms

– Creating platform-specific content including text posts, videos, photos and graphics

– Designing, creating and managing promotions and social ad campaigns

– Monitoring, listening and responding to users

– Analyzing user engagement and suggesting content optimization and strategy adjustment

– Collaborating with JAMnews’ editors and other SMMs to ensure brand consistency

– Compiling end-of-month reports showing results

The ideal candidate would:

be a native English speaker

have a strong understanding of Russian. The addition of a local language (Armenian, Azerbaijani or Georgian) would be a big plus

have proper copywriting and content management skills

have proven experience working as a social media manager

stay up-to-date with the latest digital technologies and social media trends

be able to deliver creative content (text, image and video) on the fly

understand social media KPIs

be a team-player and have great presentation and communication skills

Those interested should submit a CV and motivation letter in English to: [email protected]

Deadline is 17 May 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be invited to interviews.