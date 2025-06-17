ISSA poll: what do Georgians think about municipal elections and country’s direction?

ISSA poll on Georgia’s municipal election

According to a survey conducted by the Institute for Social Studies and Analysis (ISSA), 54.5% of Georgia’s population believe the opposition should take part in the municipal elections scheduled for autumn 2025. A further 22.3% think the opposition should not participate, while 23.2% either could not or chose not to answer the question.

The poll also revealed a generally high level of voter readiness to participate in the upcoming municipal elections. The strongest willingness was observed among supporters of the ruling Georgian Dream party (60%), while the lowest was among voters of the opposition Coalition for Change (33%).

Respondents were split on the timing of the elections: 36% supported holding municipal and repeat parliamentary elections simultaneously, while 39% preferred municipal elections to take place without new parliamentary elections.

According to the poll, a majority of Georgia’s population (57.1%) believe the country is moving in the wrong direction. 33% believe, however, that the country is developing in the right direction.

A majority of respondents (66% in the regions and 81% in Tbilisi) also stated that, in their opinion, Georgia’s economy is currently weak.

The research was conducted by the Georgian Institute for Social Studies and Analysis in cooperation with the American organisation Rosner Research LLC between 5 and 20 May 2025. Type of study: Quantitative research.

Target group: Adult population (18+) of Georgia.

Sample size: 2,000 respondents.

Method: Face-to-face interview.

Sampling: Cluster sampling with preliminary stratification. Margin of error: ±2.2% for the entire sample, with a confidence level of 95%. The data were weighted by demographic variables (gender, age, education level, region, urban/rural), as well as the results of the 2024 parliamentary elections.

