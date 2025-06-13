Opinion: “Ivanishvili makes no secret of building a state of violence, hatred and repression”

Opinion on political arrests in Georgia

Zviad Koridze, a representative of Transparency International Georgia, responded to the sentencing of Mate Dvalidze, a young man arrested during recent protests, and remarked that Ivanishvili makes no secret of building a state founded on violence, hatred and repression.

Koridze noted that Bidzina Ivanishvili has “put the entire justice system in his pocket” and will make whatever decisions he pleases.

Mate Dvalidze, 21, accused of assaulting a police officer, was found guilty by Judge Nino Galustashvili and sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison. He was charged under Article 353, Part 1 of the Criminal Code (assaulting a police officer in connection with the performance of official duties), which carries a sentence of 4 to 7 years.

Zviad Koridze:

“How could three police officers be so influenced that they allowed themselves to lie in court? The prosecutors sitting in court, the judges hearing cases — they do not represent a justice system. They are not independent individuals and do not defend the interests of independent state institutions.

Bidzina Ivanishvili has put the entire justice system in his pocket and only makes the decisions that serve his interests. This is not just about the fifty people we consider prisoners of conscience. He will treat anyone this way — including people who have committed no crimes at all.

Mate Dvalidze’s words, ‘In search of light in endless darkness,’ spoken before he left the courtroom, were addressed to society as a whole. He was telling us that we are in darkness and must seek the light to escape it.

If we don’t light a candle, if we don’t pave the way, Georgia will be lost in this century. Ivanishvili’s main message today is to plunge Georgia into the shadows. <…> This is the very era that will be illuminated by people like Mate, Mzia (Amaghlobeli), and Andro (Chichinadze) — those who today suffer as political prisoners.”