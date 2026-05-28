Investigation launched into alleged police violence in Georgia’s Gori

Georgia investigates alleged case of police violence

Authorities in the Georgian city of Gori have launched an investigation into alleged violence by police officers against a civilian after local outlet Kartlis Ambebi published video footage showing several officers attacking a man, reportedly during his arrest.

According to Georgia’s Prosecutor’s Office, investigators are examining the case under Article 333, Part 3, Subparagraph “b” of the Criminal Code, which concerns abuse of official authority involving the use of force.

The article applies to abuse of power by a person holding a public or political office involving violence or the use of a weapon. It carries a prison sentence of between five and eight years, along with a ban on holding office or engaging in certain activities for up to three years.

The agency said investigators are currently carrying out “urgent investigative and procedural actions” and that authorities will provide additional information about the results of the investigation later.

Reaction to the incident

Georgia’s Public Defender’s Office also responded to the incident, describing the leaked video footage as “alarming” and urging prosecutors to conduct an objective and effective investigation.

The agency stressed that it condemns “all forms of unlawful actions, especially acts of ill-treatment” by law enforcement officers and said it would monitor the investigation within the scope of its mandate.

“The Public Defender’s Office calls on the Prosecutor’s Office to ensure an objective and effective investigation in order to hold all those responsible accountable,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze from the ruling Georgian Dream party also responded to the incident in Gori.

He said the published video footage was “absolutely unacceptable”.

“These are absolutely unacceptable scenes and, of course, the relevant state bodies must and will respond appropriately. The public will be informed about this,” Kobakhidze told journalists.

Georgia investigates alleged case of police violence