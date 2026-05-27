Mural depicting Russian human rights activist Andrei Sakharov appears in Abkhazia’s capital

A mural depicting Russian human rights activist, dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov has appeared in Sukhum, where many people hold him in particular respect.

The idea for the mural first emerged in 2022, when the city administration decided — without public discussion — to rename one of Sukhum’s central streets, previously named after Sakharov, in honour of General Vladimir Arshba.

The decision sparked significant debate in Abkhaz society. Residents expressed no objection to General Arshba, who played a role in the creation of Abkhaz armed forces and whom many consider deserving of such recognition. The controversy centred instead on the fact that the street had effectively been “taken away” from Sakharov.

Authorities ultimately renamed the street, while the city administration at the time rejected plans for a mural in that location. As a result, Sakharov’s portrait, accompanied by the inscription “Иҭабуп” (“Thank you” in Abkhaz), appeared outside the city limits.

Street artist Kadyr Tvanba created the mural.

Many Abkhazians honour Andrei Sakharov not so much for his scientific achievements, but for his public support for the Abkhaz people’s right to self-determination and for describing Georgia as a “small empire”.

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Mural depicting Sakharov appears in Sukhum