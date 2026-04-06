Aliyev: Georgia and Azerbaijan consider joint investment in third countries

Ilham Aliyev in Georgia

Georgia and Azerbaijan are considering the possibility of joint investment projects in third countries, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a briefing in Tbilisi on April 6, wrapping up his visit to Georgia. He did not specify sectors or partner countries.

At a joint briefing with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the strong political and economic cooperation between the two countries, saying it rests on a solid foundation and is clearly growing.

He noted that Baku and Tbilisi consistently support each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty in international organizations, and said this position “will remain unchanged in the future.”

Aliyev also pointed to Georgia’s economic performance, saying its investment climate supports capital growth.

Azerbaijani investments in Georgia have reached $3.6 billion, and first-quarter trends this year suggest further growth, he said.

He added that new investment projects in both countries were discussed, with particular focus on potential joint investments in third countries – an initiative he linked to the broader regional agenda, including security issues.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, in turn, said Tbilisi is ready to continue high-level dialogue with Baku and deepen cooperation across various sectors.

“I emphasized President Ilham Aliyev’s personal role in developing our bilateral relations and reaffirmed Georgia’s readiness to support Azerbaijan.

I noted that Georgia welcomes the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and strongly supports peaceful coexistence, constructive cooperation, and new initiatives in the region. We are always ready to contribute positively and facilitate dialogue and the peace process.

Cooperation among South Caucasus countries creates new opportunities for the entire region. Amid global political shifts, the importance of the Middle Corridor – as well as the Black Sea and the South Caucasus as a strategic space – is growing.

Georgia and Azerbaijan have repeatedly proven to be reliable and responsible partners, including in major international energy and transport projects,” Kobakhidze wrote on social media about the meeting.

The President of Azerbaijan visited Georgia together with his wife. During the trip, he met with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and President Mikheil Kavelashvili. He also held a meeting with Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling “Georgian Dream” party, oligarch, who is often described as Georgia’s shadow ruler.

The Azerbaijani delegation included Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, presidential aide on foreign policy Hikmet Hajiyev, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, and Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

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