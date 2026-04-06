'Regional security and peace': Georgia’s prime minister meets Azerbaijan’s president

Kobakhidze–Aliyev meeting

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has met Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during his official visit to Tbilisi. According to the Georgian government’s press office, the talks focused on deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries and expanding cooperation across various fields.

The two sides noted that economic ties between Tbilisi and Baku remain a priority. In this context, they highlighted the role of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan, whose next session is expected to take place in Georgia in the near future. According to the official statement, cooperation spans energy, transport and trade.

Regional security and peace were identified as key topics of the meeting. Mr Kobakhidze said Georgia welcomed the ongoing dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia and viewed it as an important step towards regional stability.

The sides also discussed developments in the Middle East, where, in their view, greater diplomatic efforts and international cooperation are needed to de-escalate the situation.

Amid Aliyev’s visit, another development has drawn attention: on 5 April, Azerbaijani journalist and activist Afgan Sadygov was expelled from Georgia after being accused of insulting a police officer on social media.

News of Sadygov’s detention on the night of 4 April was first reported by his lawyer, Tamta Mikeladze, head of the Social Justice Centre. He was later fined 2,000 lari (about $750) and banned from entering Georgia for three years.

On 6 April, Sadygov’s wife said the activist had already been detained in Azerbaijan, but his whereabouts were unknown. She described his expulsion from Georgia as a “politically motivated decision”.

However, lawyer Tamta Mikeladze later said that an Azerbaijani court had released Sadygov.

Kobakhidze–Aliyev meeting