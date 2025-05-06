Politicians, judges, propagandists and businessmen — who in Georgia will be targeted by MEGOBARI sanctions?
MEGOBARI act sanctions
Republican Congressman Joe Wilson has published on social media platform X a list of individuals in Georgia who are expected to be the first targets of US sanctions following the adoption of the MEGOBARI Act.
On 6 May, the US House of Representatives passed the MEGOBARI Act, which obliges the US President to impose sanctions on senior Georgian officials and other individuals responsible for the country’s democratic backsliding.
The bill must now be approved by the US Senate. The final step will be the signature of President Donald Trump.
Joe Wilson’s published list includes high-ranking government officials, judges, businessmen, and propagandists affiliated with the Georgian Dream party.
The accompanying statement explains that “the listed individuals are aiding Bidzina Ivanishvili — the shadow ruler of Georgia — in capturing the Georgian state and placing the country under the influence of China, Iran, and Russia.”
The list is as follows:
Executive and law enforcement:
- Irakli Kobakhidze – Prime Minister of Georgia
- Kakha Kaladze – Mayor of Tbilisi, Secretary of Georgian Dream
- Irakli Garibashvili – Former Prime Minister
- Vakhtang Gomelauri – Minister of Internal Affairs
- Anri Okhanashvili – Head of the Security Service
- Paata Salia – Minister of Justice
- Maka Bochorishvili – Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Sulkhan Tamazashvili – Chairman of the Government of Adjara
Legislative authorities:
- Shalva Papuashvili – Speaker of Parliament
- Nino Tsilosani – Deputy Speaker of Parliament
- Mamuka Mdinaradze – Executive Secretary of Georgian Dream
- Viktor Japaridze – MP and shareholder of the propaganda outlet PosTV
- Dimitri Samkharadze – MP
- Tea Tsulukiani – MP
Judiciary and prosecution:
- Mikheil Chinchaladze
- Levan Murusidze
- Dimitri Gvritishvili
- Giorgi Mikautadze
- Levan Tevzadze
- Irakli Shengelia
- Revaz Nadaraia
Key state institutions:
- Giorgi Gabitashvili – Prosecutor General
- Karlo Katsitadze – Special Investigation Service
- Giorgi Kalandarishvili – Chair of the Central Election Commission
- Giorgi Javakhishvili – Secretary of the Central Election Commission
- Razhden Kuprashvili – Head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau
- Natia Turnava – President of the National Bank of Georgia
Business figures:
- Ucha Mamatsashvili
- Ivane Chkhartishvili
- Aleksandre Ivanishvili
- Otar Romanov-Partskhadadze
- Noshrevan Namoradze
Propagandists:
- Irakli Rukhadze – Owner of Imedi TV
- Lasha Natsvlishvili – Founder of propaganda channel PosTV
- Vasil Maglapheridze – Chair of Georgia’s Public Broadcaster
- Tinatin Berdzenishvili – Director of the Public Broadcaster
- Kakha Bekauri – Head of Georgia’s National Communications Commission