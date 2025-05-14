This is a hostile document" - statement from the Georgian Dream-led parliament in response to the U.S. MEGOBARI Act

Georgian parliament responds to the MEGOBARI Act

The Georgian Dream-led parliament responded to the passage of the MEGOBARI Act in the U.S. Congress with a statement calling it a document hostile to Georgia, the Georgian people, and their elected government and parliament.

The MEGOBARI Act introduces U.S. sanctions against Georgian Dream officials and their supporters involved in corruption, violence, and intimidation aimed at obstructing Georgia’s European integration. The sanctions include visa bans and the freezing of foreign assets. Republican Congressman Joe Wilson published a list on social media platform X, naming individuals who would be the first to face sanctions once the MEGOBARI Act becomes law. The list includes senior government officials, judges, businessmen, and Georgian Dream-affiliated propagandists. The document states that these individuals are helping Bidzina Ivanishvili, the shadow ruler of Georgia, capture the state and bring the country under the influence of China, Iran, and Russia.

In its statement, Georgian Dream denies any democratic backsliding, obstruction of European integration, or ties to authoritarian regimes like Russia and China, calling such accusations “false.”

The statement also refers to a conspiracy, claiming that the “deep state” and its institutions are trying to undermine democracy in Georgia. The one-party parliament alleges that the deep state aims to return to power a political force known for insulting President Donald Trump.

What does the statement say?

“The falsity of the accusations about a ‘significant democratic backsliding’ in Georgia is clearly disproved by concrete facts and international rankings, which show fundamental progress in all areas since 2012.

The ‘deep state’ and its institutions have attempted to undermine democracy in Georgia. Notably, the main line of attack on Georgia’s democracy in 2023–2024 was tied to laws adopted by the Georgian parliament aimed at ensuring transparency of funding from USAID, NED, and other similar foundations, as well as limiting LGBT propaganda.

Since 2020, the ‘deep state’ has also been trying to return to power a political force known for its insulting remarks toward President Trump, with plenty of video evidence publicly available.

The so-called MEGOBARI Act is driven by the hostile attitude of the ‘deep state’ toward Georgia.

Instead of acting independently of the ‘deep state’ and asking the new U.S. administration to lift the unjust sanctions [against Georgian officials], the U.S. Congress is demanding more sanctions.

According to the Georgian parliament, such harsh, unjust treatment and double standards toward the country can be explained by only one reason: the ‘deep state’ has not forgiven Georgia for refusing to open a ‘second front,’ a demand made by its representatives during meetings with senior Georgian officials.

The Georgian parliament expresses hope that the new U.S. administration will succeed in weakening the ‘deep state,’ allowing Congress to regain the respect and reputation it earned over its 200-year history.

The Georgian parliament also declares its readiness to cooperate with the U.S. Congress on all matters that could improve U.S.-Georgia relations.”

On May 13, 2025, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze sent an open letter to U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, expressing surprise that there has been no high-level communication between the governments of Georgia and the United States.

The letter also questions why U.S. sanctions remain in place against Georgian officials who, according to Kobakhidze, “effectively suppressed a USAID-funded and planned attempt at revolution” and stood up to “violence from the Biden administration.”

Kobakhidze added that recent political developments have led many in Georgian society to feel that Trump’s claims of defeating the “deep state” are nothing more than a rebranding effort.

