Germany’s new government urges Georgian Dream to change its political course

Germany criticizes Georgian Dream

Germany’s new government is calling on Georgian Dream to stop spreading disinformation, tone down anti-EU rhetoric, change its political course, and end attacks on German Ambassador Peter Fischer.

The German Foreign Ministry issued this statement in response to a request from TV channel Formula:

“Germany and the European Union once again urge the Georgian government to stop spreading false narratives about European positions and policies, and to change its current political course. The German ambassador in Tbilisi represents the position of the federal government.

We are concerned that aggressive rhetoric from Georgian Dream officials toward the EU and its member states continues. Attacks on the German ambassador are unacceptable,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson told Formula.

Salome Zourabichvili’s comment

“Attacks on Germany, the EU ambassador, and others are completely unacceptable. This only deepens Georgia’s isolation — which, it seems, is exactly what this government is aiming for,” said Georgia’s 5th president, Salome Zourabichvili, during a briefing.

She stressed that the opposition Resistance Platform, which she initiated, is alarmed by the rhetoric Georgian Dream is using toward its partners, especially Germany.

On May 13, 2025, the speaker of the parliament led by Georgian Dream, Shalva Papuashvili, claimed that the German government bans domestic movements that “do not recognize the legitimacy of the government,” while in Georgia, it funds groups that do exactly that.

“In Germany, the government bans the so-called Reichsbürger movement on the grounds that it ‘does not recognize the legitimacy of the elected German government,’ ‘creates parallel government structures,’ ‘boycotts government decisions,’ ‘obstructs police work,’ and ‘claims Germany is ruled by occupying forces.’

Meanwhile, in Georgia, the German government funds groups that do not recognize the legitimacy of Georgia’s elected government, create parallel government structures, boycott government decisions, obstruct police work, and claim Georgia is ruled by occupying forces. This is happening at the same time, on the same planet,” Papuashvili said.

