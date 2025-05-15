"I told Georgia I’m very disappointed" - Council of Europe message

Council of Europe criticizes Georgia

At the Council of Europe ministerial session held on 13–14 May in Luxembourg, which was attended by Georgian Dream’s foreign minister Maka Bochorishvili, the Georgian government faced sharp criticism.

European leaders openly voiced their disappointment with Georgia’s current direction.

The first strong statement came from Xavier Bettel, foreign minister of the host country, Luxembourg. He said he had conveyed his position to the Georgian side openly and directly.

Xavier Bettel: “I openly told the Georgian side that I am very disappointed. When we made the decision that they should have a European future, they chose to step back.

Journalists, civil society, and representatives of marginalized groups have been saying for years that they want to move closer to Europe. And the day we offered them a honeymoon, they started divorce proceedings.

We must be honest with them: if they take the wrong path, they will drift even further from their European future. That’s what happened last year. This is my personal opinion.”

Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg also spoke sharply and directly. He emphasized his commitment to constructive dialogue with Georgia and clearly outlined the obligations Tbilisi has been expected to fulfill since December 2024.

Ian Borg: “I was in Georgia, met with all sides — the prime minister, the president, NGOs, and civil society. That’s why we look forward to resuming engagement and constructive dialogue.

Georgia made commitments in December 2024, and it must follow through. We must support Georgia and the Georgian people in carrying out reforms, and they must decide what kind of future they want for their country.

We are ready to work with them again — even though we know it won’t be easy.”

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset also addressed the session, stressing that Georgia’s course is shifting at an alarming pace.

Alain Berset: “Eighteen months ago, Georgia was granted EU candidate status. Now, 18 months later, the direction the country is taking is concerning.

During my visit in December, I focused on working directly with Georgia. We have a team in Tbilisi, and we have an action plan to support the European aspirations of the Georgian people.

We want to resume dialogue and be able to address all issues — even knowing the country is moving in the wrong direction. We want to protect values and the rule of law, and that’s exactly what we are doing through our action plan.

The current situation is worrying, and it is our duty to do everything we can to help steer it in the right direction”.

For her part, Georgian Dream’s Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili told reporters that Georgia remains a reliable partner of European and Western countries in the region, and that these relationships require vigilance from both sides.

She also claimed that developments in Georgia are often judged by double standards. According to her, within the EU there are “healthy opinions” that are frequently overshadowed by false narratives and positions that damage Georgia’s image.

Maka Bochorishvili: “There was no consensus among EU member states on imposing visa restrictions for holders of Georgian diplomatic passports, and the issue was not decided unanimously.

Clearly, there are healthy views within the EU member states, but unfortunately they are often drowned out by false narratives and damaging positions.

I am confident that the truth will always find its way, including within EU institutions and member states.

However, once again, we saw from the EU ambassador’s statement that they are making every effort to use EU integration and relations with the EU as a tool against Georgia.”

